Lawyer Inibehe Effiong Slams Toyin Abraham, Seeks Release of Netizen She Arrested for Cyberstalking
- Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has lent his voice to the reported arrest of a netizen, Ayo, by actress Toyin Abraham
- She reportedly arrested Ayo for cyberstalking and defamation of character because she supported President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 elections
- According to Inibehe, cyberstalking and defamation of character are two different cases and he demanded that she release the netizen
Nigerian human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has asked Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham, to release a netizen, Ayo, whom she arrested for cyberstalking and defamation of character.
For a while now, the movie star had complained about being trolled by netizens on X and other platforms over her political choice during the 2023 presidential elections.
Several times, some people ask her to explain what Tinubu told her during the elections, and others resort to using negative words on her.
At times she fights back but she noted that she was tired and decided to report the cases to the police.
According to Inibehe, the role interpreter also used derogatory words on Ayo and that means the case may not go her way at the court.
He also informed her that defamation of character and cyberstalking are two different issues. Hence, she should release the netizen whose mother was also reportedly arrested.
See Inibehe's tweet below:
Reactions to Inibehe's post
Several X users have reacted to Inibehe's post. See some of the comments below:
@kasalimi2029:
"History will vindicate the just. Thanks. Inibehe Effiong for always schooling us.":
@Nackson147:
"A great lady with a good name until the eve of the last election when she told Nigerians that Tinubu shared his good plans with her. And she’s choosing more wrong route instead of apologizing to Nigerians. She should go under Biden, Tinubu, and Peter Obi’s comment sections to see insults."
@EugeneUcyEjili:
"She won't hear because nonentities are cheering her. Most often, money diminishes some people into ignoramus."
@RitableP:
"I don't know why I did not study Law. She is supposed to go to court, tender her case then get an arrest warrant not through the institution that she went to. Information is powerful."
@D_lone_wolf_:
"Toyin Abraham is just an oppressor at this point. From what I know about the law, insulting or cursing someone is not a crime in terms of the legal aspect. However, defamation is a civil case and it should be done via the civil courts. What Ayo did was insult and not defamation."
Inibehe Effiong reacts to Kano Emirate tussle
Legit.ng reported that Inibehe had reacted to the federal high court's ruling on the Kano Emirate tussle.
Barrister Effiong said Justice Muhammad Liman's ruling did not resolve the matter but complicated the controversy.
In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the human rights activist said Governor Abba Yusuf can go beyond the removal of an Emir to abolishing the Emirate council completely.
