Alexer' the e-wife of Nigerian singer Harrysong, has made a post that got some of her fans worried about her

The mother of two and the singer had a running battle publicly a few months ago after he made some claims about her

She posted a picture of sniper on her IG story with some crying emojis and didn't write anything with it

Alexer P had reported that Harysong and his wife had parted ways after he called her and made r with the kind of post she made on her Instagram story.

Legit.ng had reported that Harysong and his wife had parted ways after he called her out and made some alarming revelations about her and Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko.

In the post on her Instagram, she shared a picture of a popular insecticide sniper with some crying emojis and didn't accompany the post with any write-up.

The post generated mixed reactions among her fans, who asked that her friends should check up on her.

Fans worry over Harrysong's ex-wife. Photo credit@alexer_peres/@iamharrysong

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, some were of the option that she was trying to blackmail the singer and should be ignored.

Recall that Alexer Peres had also replied her former husband and abused his mother.

See the post here :

Reactions trails Alexer's strange post

Netizens took to the comment section to react to Alexer's post. Here are some of the comments below:

@sparkels63:

"You sef don try, all these cheap emotional blackmail no dey work again, if e sure you drink am, the world would move on."

@grace_emmanuel_52:

"Please don’t do that. It’s not easy with you but suicidal mission will only leave shattered family and children in the future."

@discreet_fun_massage_lagos:

"Please check on her. Pls someone close should pls check on her."

@tonia.gram_:

"This particular Google sniper picture don see shege for Nigerians hand."

@djmagicbeatz:

"Please don’t."

@_.blessingr:

"Where can someone find true love in Lagos?"

@amerndarl_coutur:

"She wants her ex to win? No, kpai ypoursklef oo. Everyone dey pass through one or the other."

@iamlove_amilli:

"Maybe dem don make her ambassador for sniper."

@mrhorlic:

"Greet Mohbad for us."

Harrysong rejoices after being called out

Legit.ng had reported that Harrysong had given a response to his former wife after she lashed him and made some allegations against his mother.

She had claimed that the singer bed wets and that his mother was never married but had six children for six men.

In response, Harrysong rejoiced that he was free from her, as he called her agent of darkness and food for bloggers.

Source: Legit.ng