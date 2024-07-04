Nigerian socialite Olakunle Churchill has reacted to Sharon Ooja and her husband Ugo Nwoke’s talk-of-town marriage

The new couple started to make headlines after it was discovered that Ugo had been married three times prior

Churchill used himself as an example as he preached for people to keep trying marriage till they found the right one

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh’s former husband Olakunle Churchill has waded into the Sharon Ooja’s husband drama.

Recall that after Sharon unveiled her man’s face on their wedding day, controversial information about her groom started to spread, causing a series of online dramas.

About a week after their wedding, Olakunle Churchill took to his official Instagram page to address the drama. Using himself as an example, he explained why it was always good to keep trying to find love.

According to Churchill, people can find love after failed marriages, and they are free to keep trying until it works.

He said:

“Who says you can’t find love after failed marriages? Until it works, keep trying, because everyone deserves to be happy.

Giving love another chance isn’t bad; the most important thing is to keep trying, and there’s nothing wrong with seeking and finding your person.”

Speaking further, Churchill, who is married to actress Rosy Meurer, noted that he never believed he would find love in someone he regarded as a sister. He added that everyone deserves to be happy while congratulating Sharon and her man.

He wrote:

“As someone who has been there and finally found someone who looked beyond my status and wealth. She was around and closer to me like blood. Never knew i would find love in someone I perceived as a sister. Indeed, everyone deserves to be happy... @sharonooja and Ugo Nwoke (Mr&Mrs), God bless your union.”

Olakunle Churchill’s reaction to Sharon Ooja’s marriage to Ugo Nwoke soon trended online and raised a series of comments from Nigerians. Read some of them below:

Kie.kie.2021:

“You’ve made valid points Mr Churchill, but did you jump from one marriage to the next? Didn’t you take time to heal from one before going to the next? This man had not even finalized one divorce before jumping to the next marriage in December of 2022 and now he’s on the 4th marriage. I love Sharon and will have her in my prayers.”

Flaeky:

“Oga multiple wives don drop quote.”

official_joyonyi:

“Started off beautifully and decided spoil and end it off by making it about yourself and throwing shades at you know who ‍♀️.”

Big_babyyum:

“Oga throw shade directly if e sure for you.”

Jennie_emeruom:

“Marry and divorce president yaff spoken.”

Thefoodnetworknig2:

“Senior man in the marital department has spoken.”

Ms_ayaba:

“Keep trying? With whose heart and tears pls. Why not work on yourself till you’re ready.”

nneka_ruth:

“Birds of same feather na social medium never let rosey run.”

Goldingmadu:

“Chief divorcee don drop quote .”

Friend of Sharon Ooja's husband's ex-wife speaks

In other news, Legit.ng reported that more information about Sharon Ooja's husband, Ugo Nwoke, caught the attention of netizens after one of his ex-wife’s friends, Iheoma Nancy, took to social media to expose him.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Nancy recalled how she and others gushed over him when he came to marry their friend in December 2022, believing he was a good man. However, he soon turned into a ‘tiger’.

The young lady advised Sharon to keep her eyes open while labelling her marriage the irony of life. She explained that while the Nollywood actress was celebrating a man she called her gift from God, her friend was mourning a man she described as the devil.

