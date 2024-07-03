Actress Nancy Isime recently dropped a hint about how her wedding would go as she revealed she wants something similar to Sharon Ooja's

The actress, who shared a fun clip from her colleague Sharon Ooja's wedding, revealed her expectations from anyone who would be attending hers

Nancy Isime's post has spurred comments from her fans as they anticipate the big announcement

Nollywood actress Nancy Isime has warmed hearts with a recent post in which she revealed what her wedding would look like.

Nancy, one of the celebrities who graced Sharon Ooja's wedding, said those attending hers must be ready to dance.

Nancy Isime writes about her wedding. Credit: nancyisime @sharonooja

Source: Instagram

In her words:

"Omo! If my wedding guests/bridal party isn’t this Lit on my wedding day, I go pursue them go house with their steeze and composure oh Infact, if you no go dance, no come. T for tenks! Scatter everywhere! I go pay!"

Sharing a fun video from Sharon's wedding, Nancy appreciated those who graced the event as she wrote:

"As we round up #LoveUniteUs24 , I can’t help but thank God for such a successful event. Everything was perfect! It’s one thing to plan, and another for it to go better than planned. Thank you to everyone who came out for us (Yes, Us! When your friend marry, write Wetin you like) May God replenish your pockets and may people travel far and wide for your sake. Thank you for all the Love too I’m glad you loved my looks #CrazyAboutUS24 was a situation!!! Cheers to the Nwokes."

Meanwhile, Christians berated Sharon Ooja for claiming the Holy Spirit told her to marry her husband.

Fans react to Nancy Isime's post

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

lyndaclems:

"My Nanslay ! Yours will be festival of love and celebration."

chidimmaidioma:

"Everything was on fire."

cachykay:

"I can’t wait for yours my gorgeous Nanslayyy…you will make a very gorgeous bride Love this video

pmp_official1:

"Nothing on this earth can stop me not coming to your wedding I promise ."

What Nancy Isime said about Sharon Ooja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nancy Isime spoke highly of her colleague and friend.

She noted that Sharon was never scared to speak her mind.

"She is not scared to be who she is; she speaks her minds, and speaks with true conviction"

Source: Legit.ng