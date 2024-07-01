A Nigerian lady who triumphed in the Hilda Baci cooking class shared her excitement in a viral TikTok video

In the clip, the jubilant winner is seen jumping with joy upon receiving the news that she had won the award from the Guinness World Record-holding chef

She expressed her gratitude to God and acknowledged the support from her family throughout the contest

Lady expresses joy as she wins award.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions:

Kay’s Diary said:

“Congratulations. I knew you would get something. You were so determined.”

Oghoro Monalisa wrote:

“One thing I love about holder she doesn’t consider only aesthetic contents that’s commendable,congrats.”

Stah Dianabasi:

“Ahh same class that people said it didn’t hold? Shame shame shame, shame to them.. congratulations my darling.”

Divine Grace:

“Congrats, Pls what does the winner get?”

Vellous_food:

“I came across your page on IG..and I said if Hilda no give this girl something ehn, Congratulations.”

Ugo Mira:

“See me smiling aww, congratulations.”

Miss Dee:

“Congratulations babe, I don’t know you but You sure deserve it.”

Source: Legit.ng