Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo was recently shown love and support by media personality, Morayo Brown

In a social media post, Morayo penned down a sweet message to encourage the movie star, who had been facing battles from VDM and other people

Morayo’s post to Iyabo Ojo melted a lot of hearts on social media, with netizens showing her more love

Nigerian media personality Morayo Brown has shown love to Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo on social media.

Recall that Iyabo Ojo had been the centre of much social media drama, which started after controversial critic Vincent Martins Otse, VeryDarkMan, dragged her following Davido and Chioma’s wedding.

Fans react as Morayo Brown supports Iyabo Ojo with online post. Photos: @iyaboojofespris, @morayobrown

VDM’s smear campaign against the actress unearthed other personalities, such as Kemi Olunloyo, Sonia Ogiri, and others, who used the opportunity to also lambaste Iyabo Ojo.

Morayo Brown encourages Iyabo Ojo

In a new turn of events, Nigerian TV host Morayo Brown penned down a sweet message to encourage Iyabo Ojo amid her troubles.

According to the media personality, she only sees the Nollywood actress as a woman with noble intentions whose actions have been misconstrued. Morayo then assured Iyabo that there are many women from all over the world who are also sending her love.

Her post reads in part:

“We all need love and reassurance at times like these. Today, woman to woman, I’m sending you some love ❤️ ❤️❤️. All some of us see, is a woman with noble intentions whose actions may have been misconstrued. Either way, no one is perfect, absolutely no one. No matter what this season looks like or sounds like, just know there are positive women all over the world, sending you love ❤️ , and kisses . You are enough.❤️”

Netizens react as Morayo Brown supports Iyabo Ojo

After Morayo Brown’s post went viral, many of Iyabo Ojo’s supporters also lent their voices and showed love to the actress. Read some comments from netizens below:

wunmi_sobowale:

“Iyabo ojo , you are just too much for your enemies . You are loved and valued ❤️.”

Frefvik_:

“This was so beautiful to read Thanks for posting this piece ❤️ Aunty Iyabo really had noble intentions and it’s quite disheartening how the whole thing was misconstrued. All the same, some of us are rooting for her and admired her resilience ❤️.”

Lanky283:

“Love you iyabo. Women like you are few . You’re so strong and bold. You’re love by reasonable women.”

Phunmmexy:

“You did what you did with a pure heart and I don’t want you to ever feel bad for standing up for all that you stood up for, you are loved mama @iyaboojofespris .”

Mademoiselle_labisi:

“@iyaboojofespris strong woman, queen mother herself senior abiyamo of Nigeria.”

naijahairstyle:

“Some of the women trolling Iyabo Ojo today, may need her to stand up for them tomorrow.”

abadunmipriscillia:

“This is Amazing thank you @morayobrown for this thoughtful post @iyaboojofespris pls don't ever get Tired of doing Good.”

mi.lady_lin:

“She just wanted to do the right thing. I felt very bad for her no cap. .”

theofficialdrlove_:

“Her only crime was seeking for Justice for an innocent boy who was bullied to death .”

Ebychytoo:

“To lend a voice in this country sometimes becomes a cr!me...It's quite sad .May God help us all.”

onusereukaangela:

“Auntie iyabo, just know you are always loved. Keep doing the good work. Love you.”

Fayose asks Iyabo and VDM to settle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Isaac Fayose had lent his voice to the issue between Iyabo Ojo and Verydarkman.

Both parties were at loggerheads as VDM used insulting words to drag Iyabo Ojo after she attended Davido's wedding.

VDM also tackled Paul Okoye, Iyabo's lover, after he intervened in the issue and asked Davido to choose between them.

