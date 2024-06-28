Social commentator, Isaac Fayose, has lent his voice to the issue between Iyabo Ojo and Verydarkman (VDM)

Both parties were at loggerheads as VDM used insulting words to drag Iyabo Ojo after she attended Davido's wedding late

VDM also tackled Paul Okoye, Iyabo's lover, after he intervened in the issue and asked Davido to choose him or VDM

A social commentator, Isaac Fayose, has called actress Iyabo Ojo and the media personality Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), to end their online fight.

Isaac Fayose weighs into Iyabo Ojo and VDM fight. Image credit: @verydarkblackman, @isaacfayoseoriginal_, and @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Isaac is the brother of Ayo Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti state. He asked a music executive Paul Okoye, who is Iaybo's partner, to disregard the disrespectful words hurled at him by VDM.

Billionaire businessman, Obinna Oyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, was not left out as VDM dragged him for getting involved in the issue.

Recall that VDM had lambasted Iyabo Ojo for not being among the A-list celebs at singer Davido's wedding because she arrived late due to traffic.

VDM concluded that she was given a 5 pm invite. Meanwhile, what she got was a 10 am invite which she posted on Instagram.

Iyabo made jest of him while posting videos of an animal to describe his personality. VDM went berserk and abused her and her partner and this caused the attention of Paul Okoye.

Everyone that tried to intercede in the issue, VDM had a response for them and this necessitated Isaac to sue for peace. He also hyped everyone's personality involved in his video though he asked music producer Samuel Oguachuba, aka Samklef, to return his laptop.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Isaac Fayose's video

Several Instagram users have commented on Isaac's video. See some of the reactions below:

@unbothered_emmy:

"Since people dey talk for this matter this is the only reasonable response I have heard."

@percksss__:

"Come together and settle as per what? So he can disrespect them again?"

@surex.funds:

"Obi Cubana and Iyabo Ojo must apologize to VDM."

@davis_c_martins:

"So Samklef never return the laptop since then."

@vibe_d_pazi:

"Why can’t Paulo call his wife and VDM to settle this matter as an elderly man? But he can come online to disgrace himself."

Fayose’s brother drags Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Isaac went on social media to call out Iyabo.

In a video posted online, Fayose recounted how the film star had called him to insult him after he complained about the service at her restaurant.

He went ahead to share a clip of the pepper soup he bought for N7k and noted that he was served only bones.

Source: Legit.ng