An old video of Verydarkman speaking about Olamide's legendary status in the music industry has resurfaced online

Verydarkman stated that while Olamide didn't start his career as an Afrobeats singer, he is a GOAT in the industry

He also made a comment about how Olamide's music catalogue will outshine that of Wizkid and Davido

Controversial social media activist Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, in a trending video, shared, explained why music star David Adeleke Davido didn't mention his colleague Olamide Adedeji, aka Baddo, as one of the industry legends.

VDM pointed out that Olamide started his career as a rap artist and became popular through the genre. He stressed that Baddo was not among those who started with Afrobeats, which is why Davido didn't acknowledge him on the list.

Irrespective of Davido's comment, the activist stated that Olamide is a GOAT in the music industry and now considers himself more of a star-maker, which was why he didn't promote his career on the foreign scene like his contemporaries Wizkid and Davido.

VDM says Olamide is a GOAT in the music industry. Credit: @olamide @verydarkblackman @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

VDM stated that Olamide's music catalogue would outshine that of Wizkid and Davido easily.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Olamide's catalogue can battle Wizkid and Davido's catalogue without stress. He will shake them well comfortably," he said.

Watch the video as VDM speaks about Olamide's legendary status

People react to VDM's comment about Olamide

Read the comments below:

highbee4life:

"First time wey this guy make me smile ..,I love you."

@KDTrader1999:

"Baddo nah Baba nah. Who wan dey compare Ola with these kids?"

IyelaG:

"When people say Olamide is local, ask them that Asake that went international is he better than Badoo? Badoo did not just focus on Yankee market."

AyanrindeO:

"Sense Olamide has given us hits then wizkid and davido combined."

Olamide at Davido's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Davido joined Olamide on stage and used a microphone to address his colleague.

He tackled him for lying that he could not make it to his wedding.

Davido shared how he called Olamide a day before the wedding, and the rapper said he couldn't come because he was travelling.

Recall that Olamide also thrilled the guests at Davido's traditional wedding.

Source: Legit.ng