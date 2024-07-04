South African music producer and singer Musa Keys, whose birth name is Musa Appreciate Makamu, shares his joy of featuring on Davido's song

Recall that Musa Keys was featured in Davido's 2023 hit track, Unavailable, off the music album Timeless

On Twitter, he acknowledged that just that one collaboration has changed his life for good and that he has been living

It is no longer news that Davido has lived by the mantra 'we rise by lifting others' for the longest time. The singer is notable for giving avenues for upcoming artists to rise to fame by featuring them in his songs or hopping on their remixes.

In that light, Musa Keys, the South African music producer and singer who featured on Davido's massive track, Unavailable, has spoken up about the perks of associating with the Afrobeat star.

Musa Keys acknowledged the post of an X user who observed that he had lived like a superstar since Davido featured him.

According to him, the DMW boss, who recently had a lavish wedding in Lagos, Nigeria, is such a blessing in his life.

The music star also laughed off Musa's tweet. Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido's Unavailable was nominated for Best African Music Performance but lost to Tyla, the Water crooner. The loss prompted the Selema hitmaker to react.

Netizens praise Davido over Musa Keys' post

Davido’s Unavailable remix with US star Latto

Nigerian music star Davido is set to drop a remix for his Unavailable hit song featuring American rapper Latto.

The remix comes after the initial release featuring Musa Keys made massive success in and outside.

Nigeria Davido also dropped a teaser for a remix featuring Latto, which is set to be out on Friday, August 18.

