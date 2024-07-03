An old video of Davido speaking about his hit song, Dami Duro has surfaced on social media and fans can't keep calm about it

In the clip, the singer was interviewed by Nollywood actress Bisola Aiyeola as he spoke about Ice Prince, who was unveiling his album that day

Davido said that he was also performing his song, Dami Duro at the event as she told his fans to anticipate a great show

A rare video of Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido has warmed hearts after it made it online 13 years after it was recorded.

The Grammy Award nominee was seen in the recording speaking to Nollywood actress, Bisola Aiyeola, who was on the red carpet interviewing celebrities.

According to Davido, he was at the event to support his colleague, Ice Prince, who was launching his album. He also performed 'Dami Duro' at the event.

Old video of Davido makes fans drool. Photo credit @davido

Davido speaks about Ice Prince

Speaking about his colleague, the singer, who recently staged a lavish wedding, said Ice Prince was one of the artiste he met when he came back to Nigeria.

Davido gave Bisola a sneak peek of what fans should expect at the show as he also gave her a peck on her hand.

The Timeless crooner was looking so young and naive in the video.

See the video here:

Reactions trail the old video of Davido and Bisola

Netizens reacted to the old clip of Davido and Biosla. Here are some of their response below:

@common_wealthy1:

"When obi was a boy."

@iamAbode:

"Make I dey waka pass."

@TerryyMCFC

"See as werey head be like trust wallet.'

@easy_boi09:

"Omo money is good oh."

@Templar123:

"Is this lady now an actress because the face looks familiar?"

@ihechi_trea84:

"Lol Davido looks ugly here."

@youngsnips2:

"The shape of him head smh be like audio mack. Thank God for change. Man has transformed to a fine cartoon. Davido Rocks."

@AbwayiIte97338:

"Is now a great man and loves him so much my number one celebrity king Davido."

@goodfellazent01:

"Bisola was equally destined to be successful. Beautiful Throwback."

Old clip of Davido's graduation surfaces

Legit.ng had reported that an old clip of the singer when he was graduating from Babcock University was sighted online and the people, who attended.

A lot of celebrities were in attendance and the now governor of Osun state was also seen with the singer.

Davido was heard saying that he was in year one when he became famous as a singer as he also shared his feeling about graduating from the institution

