More details about actress Sharon Ooja's husband, Ugo Nwoke, and his former wives have continued to emerge online

An eagle-eyed netizen recently spotted a similarity in the golden chair Ugo has been using for pictures with his ex-wives, including the actress

The recent revelation has caused a buzz online amid the different allegations that have continued to trail Ugo Nwoke

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja’s recent marriage to her husband, Ugo Nwoke, has remained a heated topic on social media.

Amid the numerous allegations against Sharon's husband, a man on social media platform X expressed concern for the actress after he spotted a similarity in the golden chairs her husband used with his former wives.

Man compares Sharon Ooja's husband's old pics to his current wedding photo. Credit: @sharonooja

Source: Instagram

Comparing a current picture of Sharon and Ugo to an old picture of the actress' husband and his ex-wife, the man wrote:

"He is even using similar chairs to marry them I hope Sharon has not entered one chance."

See his post below:

Reactions as man expresses concern for Sharon Ooja

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

momentum_healthcare:

"This man should be a wedding consultant. He will know the price of all vendors in Nigeria by now."

peace_nduka3:

"Steve Harvey was married 3 times before his current wife and they've been together for 17 years now still counting."

michealademolu1:

"Can imagine his idea during the planning, he will be like that golden traditional chair is the best, white and wine cap fits me the most and so so on. Experienced groom."

bright___r:

"Whole thing looks like a movie My own question is, does he use the same groomsmen for the wedding?"

bubu_jones77:

"People should do background checks before tying the knots…there is no smoke without fire…"

princessporsh123:

"If I were this man, if all these things people are saying about him is truly real, I will make sure this very marriage work, to prove people wrong."

Sharon Ooja shares how long she dated her husband

In another report, the actress warmed hearts as she revealed the beautiful love story of her marriage to Ugo Nwoke.

During a chat, Sharon revealed that she dated her man for two and a half months.

According to her, her Odogwu proposed in the third month of dating.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng