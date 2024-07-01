Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja's husband, Ugo Nwoke, is still on the lips of her countrymen following their plush wedding ceremony

Recall that several reports have been flying around about Ugo Nwoke's past and the number of marriages he has been in before Sharon

In a recent development, a close family ally made several allegations against the billionaire and his lifestyle in the US

Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja's husband, Ugo Nwoke, has continued to be in the news days after their lavish wedding ceremonies on June 27 and June 29.

Legit.ng previously reported that netizens took it upon themselves to dig up proof of Ugo Nwoke's previous broken marriage and divorce case after blogger Stella Dimoko-Korkus (SDK) revealed that the actress wasn't his first wife.

Sharon Ooja's husband's reported abroad lifestyle exposed.

Source: Instagram

SDK claimed his last marriage, which crashed in 2023, produced three children.

Sharon Ooja's husband's alleged past trends

In a viral post sighted by Legit.ng, screenshots of Instagram DM by a lady claiming to be a close family ally of Sharon's husband Ugo Nwoke's family alleged that the billionaire was a serial philanderer.

The unidentified woman went on to share old videos and pictures of Ugo Nwoke's first crashed marriage.

Aside from being a serial cheat, the DM screenshots claimed that the billionaire was widely known in Los Angeles and San Bernardino for his reported filthy lifestyle.

She further noted that Ugo wedded Sharon in Nigeria because he knew people abroad were well informed of his past.

See the post below:

Reactions trail Sharon Ooja's husband

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Official_Ogiis:

"Why are women doing this? Is it jealousy or do they want Sharon to leave the man for them?"

_shuga1:

"Make una no panic, this one go last. Signed… Holy Spirit!"

gabriel_gifty:

"Tbh ehnn! Am just tired fr cuz this is a new marriage. They should just allow Sharon enjoy it in peace nah haba hiaaann!!! Omo ehnn more reason why I respect people who wed secretly/ privately walai Mtcheww."

medley_o22:

"Lmao I talk am…. During the wedding, it was looking like she loved him more than he loved her…. His expressions said it all."

itsloreytta:

"This one will last, pastor Bolajid blessed it."

naija_rich_kids:

"Hmm with all this he will have no choice but to stay one place."

cheederahj:

"In as much as I wish them well, this is disturbing. Very disturbing."

nickipresh_:

"But the man cried now, when he saw her on wedding dress."

micwilliann:

"So you mean Holy spirit was lying? Y’all should go and rest and let dem enjoy their honeymoon."

juwon_debbie:

"I love love o, but the reg flag to me was when I heard he was married to 3 women within a space of 5 years. Omo he did marriage o, not dating o . I just weak sha."

@Tioluwalope0:

"I hope Sharon stays off social media cos this would break her ! She should also brace up for what is to come."

official_prudenzz:

"Wow!! Sharon needs to do serious investigation before she gets stuck."

Sharon Ooja spills how long she dated her husband

Sharon melted hearts as she finally revealed the beautiful love story of her marriage to husband Ugo Nwoke.

Videos from the star-studded ceremony filled the internet, depicting the luxuriant attires she wore to celebrate her big day and her lovely bridesmaids.

During a brief video chat, Sharon revealed that she dated her man for two and a half months. According to her, her Odogwu proposed in the third month of dating.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng