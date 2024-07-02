Nigerian social media influencer and public speaker Shade Lapido has weighed in on the stirring issue surrounding Sharon Ooja's marriage

She took to her IG story, where she shared her take on the matter and called on God to fix Sharon

According to her, Ugo should not have healed two years after his last marriage to venture into another

Shade Ladipo, an online personality, has joined the long list of online spectators who have shared their views concerning the marriage of Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja to her heartthrob, Ugo Nwoke.

Recall that on Monday, July 1, the Nigerian community in Los Angeles took to Twitter to make bold claims against Ugo Nwoke.

Shade Ladipo insists it's not easy to move on from marriage. Credit: @shadeladipo, @asoebibella

A lady who introduced herself as a friend of one of Ugo's ex-wives made several revelations. She labelled him a wicked man and said many unflattering things about the Abujha billionaire.

In the same light, Shade Ladipo has now gone on her official social media page to share her thoughts about the marriage.

Ladipo sought God's divine intervention in their union. She also pointed out that Ugo Nwoke should not have rushed into another marriage barely two years after his last.

See Shade's post here:

Reactions to Shade Ladipo's post

Legit.ng put some comments from social media users below:

@daddyfreeze:

"Men and women are wired differently, so they love differently."

@btbaudio:

"Their marriage will last until eternity."

@jmkshair:

"You all need to REST in Jesus name."

@iam_bmodel:

"The boy don pass red flag, nah Red Sea. We can just hope for the best for her."

@rosythrone:

"If y’all really care for Sharon then pray for her instead and let’s hope her story will be different."

@smash_makeover:

"She said HOLY SPIRIT. So she’s very spiritual about her marriage."

