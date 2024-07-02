Without a doubt, Sharon Ooja had one the most colourful and beautiful lavish weddings in recent times

Although several speculations have trailed her marriage to Ugo Nwoke, the actress seems to be over the moon with her man

A clip of Funke Akindele gifting the bride bundles of cash at her wedding has now surfaced online, and many are in awe

Nigerian movie director and producer Olufunke Akindele is trending after the video for the money she gifted Sharon Ooja bundles of cash on her wedding day made its way online.

It was a beautiful moment to behold as Sharon made a gorgeous bride. It was apparent how smitten the couple was with each other, which made many fans gush over their love.

Moment Funke Akindele gave actress Sharon Ooja wads of cash emerged online. @credit: @funkejenifaakindele, @sharonooja

Source: Instagram

Many of Sharon's industry friends and aunts were at the star-studded event to support their girl.

In the spirit of support, a video of Funke Akindele gifting Sharon Ooja bundles of cash has hit the internet. The kind gesture and Sharon's response caused social media fans to shower encomium on the duo.

Many have commented about Sharon Ooja being so respectful that she almost knelt to appreciate Funke Akindele's gift to her.

Reactions to viral video of Funke Akindele

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@niyi_obinrin:

"Big Aunties."

@chizzy_mj:

"This girl is so respectful you can imagine, oh God May you use this union to tell the world shut up.

@_odogwu_nwanyi:

"Sharon Ooja,your marriage will work. As a true, positive aura lady,no negative energy will come near you."

@tukwasi_nwa:

"Sharon is happy, and that’s all that matters. Congratulations baby."

@comfy_o:

"Your marriage will work Sharon... your case is different."

@matete4real:

"I so much like the beautiful way to spray naira."

