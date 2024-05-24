Nigerian singer Davido recently took to social media to rain praises on his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke

The music star shared a video on his Snapchat page of his dad arriving in Atlanta with a private jet

The video sparked a series of interesting comments from netizens with some of them comparing him to Wizkid

Nigerian singer David Adeleke ‘Davido’ has once again given fans a glimpse into his privileged upbringing by sharing a video of his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke.

The DMW boss caught the attention of many with the praises he showered on his father after posting a video of him on social media.

Video of Davido's dad landing in Atlanta with private jet trends. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, the Adeleke patriarch was seen getting down from a private jet after landing in Atlanta. Davido and others could also be heard laughing behind the camera.

The DMW boss then added a caption to the video where he bragged about his wealthy father. He wrote:

“Big Billie himself! Baba Olowo.”

See the video below:

Netizens react to video of Davido’s father

The video of Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke, in Atlanta as well as the singer’s praises raised interesting comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

ola_cash_code_:

“Wizkid go think say na Netflix!!”

Clemen_bayo:

“God bless Davido ❤️.”

Biladincharles:

“Where this mumu wan see money tey buy am .”

Biladincharles:

“Una too dey lie no be him get am nah hin papa get am .”

Stardomgy:

“EMI OMO BABA OLÓWO …. The money long .”

multiple_ranking_:

“Even davido papa know say music nor be davido calling .”

biobakuayodotun:

“If na dem anambra ritualist billionaire....police, soldier and DSS fo full dat place dey make unnecessary and local noise.”

Iamdbull:

“Is his dad proud of him?”

Iam_dinomuller:

“Money na water .”

Mctjaycomedy:

“God bless your family more and we all.”

Davido's father donates N150m to Osun project

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Davido's father, Adedeji Adeleke, caused a stir online over a viral video of him making a substantial donation at an event in Osun state on Monday, May 13.

The businessman was among the popular faces present in Ede, Osun state, as the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, conferred the title of “Asiwaju of Edeland” on Governor Ademola Adeleke, who is Davido's uncle.

A video from the event showed the moment Davido's dad, who spoke in the Yoruba language, donated N150 million to construct a new palace for the Timi of Ede.

Source: Legit.ng