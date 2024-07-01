Barely a week after his super expensive wedding to his partner Chioma, Nigerian singer Davido was spotted attending the 2024 BET Awards in Los Angeles

Something Davido did during an outfit check while he was on the red carpet has stirred the emotions of many of his fans

In the viral clip, the Nigerian singer gleefully flaunted his $300k diamond wedding ring, which was given to him by his wife

Barely seven days after his famous wedding to celebrity chef Chioma Rowland, Nigerian singer Davido is back in the office working on his music business.

A recent clip of the singer attending the Black Entertainment TV Awards in Los Angeles, America, has gone viral.

Nigerian Davido shows off his $300k wedding ring given to him by Chioma at the 2024 BET Awards. Photo credit: @davido

While on the red carpet for the award show, the renowned Afrobeats superstar did something that stirred the emotions of many netizens.

During his stroll through the red carpet area, Davido was put on the spot to do an outfit check. While talking about each of the suits he had on, he touched on something that caught the attention of many.

Davido flaunts his wedding ring

During his outfit check, Davido touched on his wedding ring and asked how much it cost. He also noted that his wife, Chioma, bought it and gave it to him as a gift.

In the clip, he revealed that he is a brand ambassador for Puma and that the outfit he wore was all from the label.

Watch the trending clip below:

Reactions trail Davido's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@amkplus:

"The world's greatest artist ever legendary davido,,,nobody is coming closer forever."

@cbenking:

"See person way insult wizkid shopping at kidshop now wearing Kidsuper."

@s_mighty_cleancut:

"What is he wearing? No be kidSuper I dey see so."❤️

@adetayoadesalu:

"See person way talk say big wiz dey shop for kids store."

@amkplus:

"Biggest among the rest legendary davido."

@rino_jay:

"Dis wan no Dey even see cloth wear."

@jagoborn:

"Na why he will be my IDOLO 4LIFE."

How Davido spent N927 million in a day

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Davido during a recent interview with Zane Lowe.

While on Zane Lowe's podcast, Davido shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.

However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.

