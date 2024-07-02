Nigerian reality TV star and billionaire heir Kiddwaya has shared his heartbreaking experience with the robber in Ibiza

The businessman, who is currently vacationing in Europe, unfortunately, got robbed in the villa in which he lodged

KIdd shared a video on his IG page to enlighten Nigerians who plan on going on vacation, as well as share his side of the story

Terseer Kiddwaya, aka Kiddwaya, was in the news on Tuesday, July 2, following his unpleasant experience in Ibiza.

The wealthy reality TV star took to his social media page, telling his online family the story of his experience with robbers.

Kiddwaya details his robbery experience in Ibiza. Credit: @kiddwaya

He noted that the robbers catered away with over 70 thousand euros and stole the Birkin bags belonging to the ladies staying in the villa.

According to Kidd, it was such a clean job, from the drivers to the police and every other party that could have been involved.

The reality TV star, however, warned Nigerians planning to go on vacation to take extra precautions to ensure the safety of themselves and their belongings. Kidd also advised that they get private drivers instead of regular taxis.

Watch video where Kiddwaya explained robbery here:

Recall that Kiddway made headlines after listing what his women enjoy when they're with him. Although he got shaded for such a comment, he noted that women should stick to what works for them.

How netizens reacted to Kidd's video

Below are some views gathered from social media users:

@patrice.evra:

"Sorry bro to heard that. The owners of the house have to take their responsibilities."

@litlesosho1:

"So you get money like this eh. So what’s the main reason for bbn."

@simba.thi.lion:

"Follow the example of your friend DAVIDO, and get yourself a Wife and Children."

@diniwe79:

"Everyone saw how you displayed the money in your room on internet."

@plensdk:

"What do you expect when you were flaunting bundles of cash online."

@dilichukw95:

"See as rich man they complain god na 70,00 you just talk like that."

@techbro_707:

"Thanks for the heads up. I go Dey my house this Summer."

Kiddwaya flaunts stack of $100 notes

Big Brother star Terseer Kiddwaya trended on Elon Musk's X platform with a video showing o pinch of his wealth.

The billionaire heir made a video in the comfort of his bedroom to show off the bundles of $100 notes that were ready to be spent.

Hinting at his readiness for the new year, Kidd revealed that he wouldn't let anyone stand in his way.

