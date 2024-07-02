It was an interesting night for Oloba Salo a popular Nigerian TikToker, after he went live on the platform

While on live, a clip of Cardi B came up as though she had joined his life, which in turn made him ecstatic

However, he soon realized that it was not real as someone was toying with his feelings on the social media platform

Nigerians played content creator and TikTok user Ojesanmi Afeez, aka Oloba Salo, in his live video on Monday, July 1st. The TikTok user started a live video on the famous platform, and many of his fans participated.

Surprisingly, a video of Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, aka Cardi B, popped up, making it seem like she had joined his life.

Oloba Salo is sad after fans played him on TikTik Live. Credit: @funnyhorje @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

An excited Oloba Salo, who recently bought a car for his dad, began chatting with the American rap star and expressing his love for her.

He also sang her verse on her son's WAP while smiling sheepishly. After a while, he noticed that nothing they were saying tallied.

This was when he realized he had been played by one of his fans. They had uploaded pre-recorded footage of a time when Cardi B was live.

Watch video here:

His fans jested about the scenario as Salo was evidently saddened when he realized he had been played badly.

How netizens reacted to the video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@fendy_maine_:

"Na this sh*t ain’t real nice editing mate."

@officialamorous:

"Y’all can’t leave 1M for a tiff."

@zayxon_tech:

"Anything for the bag, I guess, but it's weird that you're doing a TikTok live with a pre-recorded video of Cardi B. Anyway, we make websites and mobile apps."

@romanqudus:

"Can’t you leave 1 million for a tiff?"

@truthisbitter9ja:

"Osunmo Cardi C, ojina si Cardi B."

@iammusa_mao:

"Salo just be like mumu for her face."

@dhkkkkr:

"He knows it isn't real , just clip farming."

@_thisisolamilekanrg_:

"Omoh this one na trip."

Oloba Salo Gifts His Father a House

Nigerian content creator and TikToker Oloba Salo recently trended as a clip of the new house he gifted his dad stirred attention online.

Salo is among the most popular Nigerian TikTok brand influencers and comics and has always praised his dad.

This isn't the first major gift that Salo gave his dad and made public; months ago, he bought him a car.

Source: Legit.ng