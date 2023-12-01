Popular Nigerian TikTok star, Salo, has now shared the good news of his recent luxury purchase on social media

The online personality took to his page to announce that has bought a brand new car for his old father

Salo also shared a video of the emotional moment his father showered prayers on him and fans reacted

Popular Nigerian TikTok influencer, Salo, has now made his old father a very happy man with his recent gift to him.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Salo announced to his almost 70k followers that he bought a brand new car for his father.

The social media star shared a video of himself with his father inside the new ride. The clip showed the old man’s heartwarming reaction as he showered strong prayers on his son. Salo was all smiles as he said ‘amen’ to his father’s words.

In a subsequent post, Salo shared a video of the new ride, a red Toyota camry. The TikTok star also posted a photo of himself and his dad posing with the car.

Fans react as Salo buys car for his father

The news of Salo’s car gift to his dad was met with a series of interesting reactions from netizens. Many of them praised the TikTok star for being a good son. Read some of their comments below:

Virgin_boi_12:

“Congratulations brother I pray my own comes in time.”

Tfrosh_kogbagidi_jnr:

“You will never lack in your life am so happy for what you are do it for your dad.”

bellamark783:

“God we bless you more as you bless your dad brother.”

ewatomi6642:

“Congratulations to him❤️.”

uncle_olah:

“So your papa dey fly bike all these while before ni and u get GLE and Venza oloriiibu ni most of you.”

truley_ruby:

“Dj chicken left d WhatsApp group.”

__bola.tito__:

“May all good parents eat the fruit of their labour.”

ab_24movich:

“Yes oo lets the fathers receive gift as well not only mothers ❤️.”

kvng_gambit_dc01:

“God bless Salo new adviser.”

carrie_steve868:

“That’s what Dey call doings Salo I start to love you.”

cobi_comm:

“Dj chicken punching the air in 123.”

