Fans Emotional as Bella Shmurda Pays Tribute to Mohbad at Recent Event: "Dey Try Revive Him Career"
- Fans of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba were excited to see his friend Bella Shmurda pay tribute to him
- The singer was seen performing one of his late friend's hit songs, KPK, at the just concluded Island block party
- Bella Shmurda not only performed his song but also tried to imitate Mohbad's dance moves while fans cheered him on
The just-concluded Island block party saw singer Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, aka Bella Shmurda, honour the memory of his late friend, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mohbad was pronounced dead in Lagos on September 12 after an alleged ear infection.
The singer, who was formerly signed to Marlian Music, a record label owned by singer Naira Marley, was buried in his hometown in Ikorodu less than 24 hours after his death.
Ever since Mohbad's death, his closest friend, Bella, has consciously tried to honour his memory, whatever chance he got.
While Bella Shmurda climbed on stage to perform at the Island block party, he made sure to thrill the fans with a performance of Mohbad's hit song KPK, where he was featured by record producer Rexxie.
The singer was also seen trying to dance like Mohbad, which further excited the crowd.
Watch Bella's video below:
How netizens reacted to Bella's performance
Read some of their reactions below:
@i_am_kingzigi:
"He tried doing his moves…Thanks Bella, na u be true friend."
@pizzybuy:
"Con be like e dey use MO death dey revive him career with style."
@_vickydiamond:
"And he dances like Mohbad."
@norbert05_:
"Imole keep resting in perfect peace."
@09_s_l:
"Everyone needs a real friend like Bella."
@l_p_e__:
"Real don’t forget real."
@shoberry_1:
"This is genuine love."
Bella Shmurda vows to care for Mohbad's son
Bella Shmurda had remembered his late friend, Mohbad, on social media.
Legit.ng earlier reported that Bella shared a series of photos of the late Mohbad with his son, Liam, as he eulogised him.
According to Bella Shmurda, he will make sure to take care of the singer’s son, among other things.
