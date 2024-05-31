“E Dey Chop TikTok Money”: Oloba Salo Rejoices As He Acquires 1st House in Lekki, Mansion Stuns Many
- TikTok star Oba Salo has acquired his first mansion in the Lekki area of Lagos state as he sweetly celebrated his latest achievement
- Oba Salo flooded his social media timeline with pictures of him posing in front of the new mansion
- While many congratulated the TikTok star, others raised questions about his source of income
It is a moment of celebration for content creator and TikTok influencer Ojesanmi Afeez, better known as Oloba Salo, as he becomes a landlord in Lekki.
The TikToker, who made headlines after he gifted his father a house, celebrated as he acquired his first house in Lekki, Lagos.
An excited Salo shared the news of his purchase via his social media time.
He also posted photos of his remarkable modern house, painted in sparkling white.
Salo also flaunted his white Mercedes Benz, parked inside his new house's compound.
The latest Lekki landlord wrote in a caption:
“Dream come true oloba Salo My First house in Lekki ”
See Salo's post below:
This comes a few days after TikTok star Peller acquired a new car.
Reactions trail Oba Salo's new house
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:
deslilym:
"What’s his source of income?"
bentdaniels:
"And Gilmore still dey trek? Layi sef way collect Grammy never buy house."
KinqKudos:
"Salo wey no go school o, e be like say school na scam o."
Onlineguru_:
"This guy and Dj chicken has the Tiktok cheat code even with their razzness they still have huge fanbase."
GynoRazz07:
"Wey dem Dey see this their money for this same naija wey I follow Dey ?"
Khanstillday:
"These boys day chop tiktok money."
aideinfluence:
"Does TikTok really pay that well? or these guys dey do frodd lowkey."
Area Boys steal Salo's money & car
Legit.ng had reported that the TikToker had lamented about a sad experience he had with some hoodlums.
In a trending video, Salo, who looked distraught, claimed that the boys made away with his money and car.
Some fans found his predicament hilarious as they teased him about it.
