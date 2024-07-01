The video of Bolu, the first son of Afrobeat singer, Wizkid, rapping has been sighted online and has stirred reactions

In the viral clip, he was seen entertaining his mother, who was laughing and asking him what he was saying

Fans of his father known as FC and his Davido's fans took to the comments section to react as they both clashed

Boluwatife, the first son of Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has wormed his way into the hearts of his father's fans with his latest video.

The teenager, who bagged a Nickelodeon award nomination, was seen in the video following the footsteps of his singer father. However, he chose to rap instead of singing.

His mother was laughing at him as he was busy trying to impress her. At a point, his mother told him that she was not hearing what he was saying.

Fans divided over Bolu's skills

In the video's comments section, fans of his Grammy Award-winning father known as Wizkid FC and his arch rival's fans, known as 30BG took to the comment reacted massivley.

Wizkid FC hailed him and compared him to singer Davido's rapping skills.

Legit.ng compiles reactions of fans to Bolu's rapping skill

Netizens reacted differently to the viral video. Here are some of the comments below:

@bright_fullstackdev1:

"The real Star boy son, if u no love Wizkid who u suppose love? Hian."

@lil__bills1:

"No stress yourself you no sabi sing like your papa."

@veetano:

"He is not rapping. He is imitating the London roadman accent."

@teni_of_all_trade:

"Giving us British + Jamaican combo."

@elizabeth.emoruwa:

"Na everything he use resemble him papa."

@aksmuth:

"Looking like Rema."

@tour_lanny:

"Lion no dey born g0at."

@ebube_onumonu:

"He sabi freestyle pass OBO no shades."

@vipher_blogg:

"Better than OBO for sure."

@iamkingsleychinedu:

"Na my papa born me, this one will go far pass him papa."

Bolu prays for his mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the young boy prayed for his mother, mama, Shola Ogudu on Mother's Day.

A clip of their conversion was seen on social media, where he prayed that her mother would eat the fruit of her labour.

He also prayed that all her petitions would be granted by God, as he wished her a happy Mother's Day celebration.

