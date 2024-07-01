DJ Chicken Triggers Football Fans As He Brags About Being More Talented Than Messi in Video
- DJ Chicken, in a recent video, bragged about his football prowess as he boldly stated that he is more talented than Lionel Messi
- The controversial disc jockey disclosed he is good at football and doesn't need to train to outshine anyone on the pitch
- DJ Chicken's comment about Messi and football has stirred reactions from Nigerian football lovers
Controversial content creator and disc jockey DJ Chicken, whose real name is Adedamola Abiodun, recently boasted about being more talented than Argentine footballer and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi.
DJ Chicken made the bold claim while speaking on Isbae U’s podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask.
The host had asked if it was fair that DJ Chicken was popular despite not having any known talent. In response, the disc jockey said he is very good at football.
He further stated that he is more talented than Messi and does not even train, yet he would outshine anybody on the pitch.
Isbae U, however, insisted that DJ Chicken had no talent, regardless of his claim, which provoked the disc jockey to ask the skit maker if he had any talent of his own.
Watch video as DJ Chicken brags about being talented than Messi.
Reactions as DJ Chicken brags
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens agreed with DJ Chicken so long he didn't mention Messi's rival, Cristiano Ronaldo. Read the comments below:
bakareolamide1000:
"Ronaldo fans in this comment section are funny he had to mention messi bcos messi is thr bar talent not Ronaldo..it's not rocket science."
wofai.u:
"As long as no be Ronaldo you get talent pass you are right."
egbatsevictor:
"Thank God na Messi he talk."
taaatibg:
"DJ chicken should change his loud plug Dem don mix an with cucumber."
emeka_:
"If na Ronaldo, problem for dey."
Portable hires thugs to beat DJ chicken
In another news, a video of singer Portable sparked hilarious reactions on social media.
The singer busted one of his ex-close associates, DJ Chicken, and slammed him for interfering and acting like his manager.
He recounted how DJ Chicken demanded money from some show promoters before releasing his contact information.
