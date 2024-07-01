Nigerian actor Yul Edochie attracted the prizes of his countrymen online with an emotional post he made for Veteran actor Olu Jacobs

Legit.ng reported that the rumours about the old-time actor's death shook the internet until it was later dispelled by his family

Sharing a picture of Olu Jacobs, Yul celebrated his legacy and influence and spoke about his one cherished desire for him

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has written an emotional tribute to renowned actor Olu Jacobs in response to death speculations.

On Sunday evening (June 30), Legit.ng reported that the rumours went round that the 82-year-old veteran had died.

Yul Edochie wrote tribute to Olu Jacobs. Credit: @yuledochie, @olujacobs

Source: Instagram

The actor's family had disproved the rumours with a video of the veteran getting a haircut from his barber, demonstrating that he is well and strong.

Yul took to Instagram to pray for the veteran's life, asking God to give him more life, good health, joy, happiness, and blessings.

Yul described the veteran as one of Africa's best actors, revealing that he learned a lot from him while working on set.

Noting how the veteran is loved and cherished, he expressed one desire to work with him again on set.

The embattled actor wrote:

"More life to you, Uncle @_olujacobs. You remain one of the greatest actors in the continent of Africa. I learnt so much from you while working with you on set. You're loved, respected and appreciated. May God give you more life, good health, joy, happiness and blessings. It would be a dream come true to have you on set again. Amen."

See his post here:

Yul Edochie's tribute to Olu Jacob trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions online

chikalu29:

"He loves and respects his wife that’s y his living long . Learn."

violet.jane.520:

"Congratulations to you sir."

cyndy_es:

"Have him on set to do what? Someone who is suppose to be enjoying his old age in peace with lots of rest."

emem7049:

"Bros, you ought to learned from him how to maintain one wife. Abba."

asap_12.12:

"Pastor u forgot church again today how market."

snataomega:

"I thought the man is battling with dementia... What exactly do u expect him to read and comprehend? Are you sure you are ok."

kingtonto_dorodiva:

"Which on set again? Someone dat has dementia? At least he was faithful to his wife, he's been treated well . Think about ur self."

izuchukwu0765:

"Clout chaser that couldn't celebrate his blood brother because of an infected kpekus."

dimmabailo:

"You always shot yourself on the leg,why didn't you also learn to respect your wife and children?did he marry a second wife?did he marry someones wife?did he ever disrespected his family?@yuledochie and @judyaustin1 an odogwu turned to odiegwu by his sidechicked."

barbie_m45::

"You need to hustle hard ooh time no Dey again, none of your children posted you on Father’s Day to show you’re not useful, Judy go still go meet another man leave you it been her family history

akure_souvenires:

"See how’s his one and only legal wife is taking care of him in his old age?? You won’t be able to relate sha."

Source: Legit.ng