Yul Edochie has penned appreciation to fans after a movie he featured hit one million views in one month

The excited Nollywood actor prayed for his supporters as well as the crew that worked with him on the project

Yul Edochie's appreciative post has spurred reactions from netizens who compared him to colleagues, hit millions of views in days

Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie is in a celebration mood after a movie he and his wife Judy Austin featured on hit one million views on YouTube in one month.

Yul, who is also an online preacher, expressed his sincere gratitude to his maker as he wrote:

"First I want to thank God Almighty who gives life, talent and blessings."

Yul Edochie sends message to fans. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The actor also appreciated his fans and his second wife, Judy Austin's supporters, for their constant show of love.

"As una carry the matter for una head, na so God go dey carry una matter for head. God bless you all," Yul wrote.

Sending a message to the movie crew, Yul wrote:

"And to all cast and crew who contributed to the success of this movie, more blessings and more hits for you all. WE MADE A MASTERPIECE."

See his post here.

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's celebration post

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from netizens, read them below:

anaeleamara:

"Others hit 2 million views in two to three days,and this one is I million views in one month ode."

andrewoyibs:

"Yul you are a great actor even ur enemies know."

slimmsyyetty:

"Ruth Kadiri's movie....I was silly, got 1.4M views in 5 days."

porshparker:

"The worst thing a man/woman will do is to wish his fellow man/woman downfall, u only need to pray for the person to change and not wishing bad on that person, haters will always go down first. Very big congratulations sir."

newjawnss:

"I’m sure Even May watched it and fell in love with her husband again. She needs to go and beg him. Congratulations Odogwu."

realsplashjoy:

"1M views in 1month and u Dey happy something u can do in two days when u were still with your right senses… Dey play."

Source: Legit.ng