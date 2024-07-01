Controversial social media activist Verydarkman is back online after he was recently arrested by men of the Nigerian police

In a new video shared by the activist, he spoke about his latest ordeal at the hands of the Nigerian police and why he was arrested

He revealed that he was picked up because of an N300m fraud case, which he spoke about on social media a while back

Famous social media personality Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has dropped a video on his pages to confirm his release from police custody.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Verydarkman was arrested days after his famous exchange with Iyabo Ojo, Paulo and Obi Cubana.

Controversial social media activist Verydarkman talks after he was released by the Nigerian police. Photo credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

It was initially touted that Iyabo Ojo and her lover, Paulo, initiated the arrest. But in the new video published by Verydarkman, he confirmed why he was arrested and who was behind it.

He shared that this time, he was picked by the police on a petition submitted by a politician who he accused of defrauding a Nigerian based in America to the tune of N300m.

"I don suffer" - VDM laments

In the new clip, released by Verydarkman, he lamented about getting arrested constantly but noted that he is way too deep into his newly found purpose and that it is difficult for him to stop now.

He noted that fighting for the less privileged, especially when it involves influential personalities, the crusader is bound to go through hell.

Here's an excerpt of VDM's caption:

"The painful part of this whole thing is that I can’t stop and sadly they will keep arresting me ATI LO ATI DE (RATEL) ALUTA CONTINUA VITORIA ASCERTA."

Watch the viral clip below:

Netizens react as VDM returns

Below are some of the comments that trailed VDM's video:

@sirbalocomedy_:

"This guy you too stubborn."

@chidex_homewares:

"1 MAN, 50 Erimus down."

@oluzikdwise:

"Not up to 15mins, more than 20k likes and more than 5k comments... wow, Trust me YOU CANT JUST LOVE VDM LESS."

@veryfairman1:

"God Dey with you champ."

@oluzikdwise:

"My only Prayer for VDM is that God will continue to Protect you and Guide you in this... ONE LOVE TO THE RATEL."

@collins_montage:

"VDM is a necessity."

@adebayo.official:

"Your matter don tire tinubu we talk about you for meeting yesterday."

@lexiskitchenventures:

"To fight for truth seff you go suffer and no be everybody fit suffer all this just for justice to be served."

