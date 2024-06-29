Rising social media content creator and TikToker Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has finally responded to Sarah Idaji Ojone, aka Saida Boj

A new video by Peller sees him calling out the social media commentator for slamming him when he joined her IG live

As maintained by Peller, Saida Boj called him 'the boy with 700 followers without Glory' just because he wanted to say hi to her

Fast-rising content creator and TikTok user Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has called out Sarah Idaji Ojone, aka Saida Boj, for insulting him on her IG Live.

Recall that Saida Boj became a viral sensation after she made a controversial statement on Nedu's podcast, the Honest Bunch.

Saida had stated that any man who could give her N20 million would have access to her body. This evoked a ton of reactions.

During one of her IG Live sessions, Peller claimed to have joined but got bashed by the influencer and called a boy without Glory. Her statement struck a nerve, and now, Peller has returned.

It is no longer news that Olamide gifted Peller the sum of N5m when he hosted his TikTok Live. The prominent rapper also gave him a jersey.

Following his life-changing encounter with Olamide, Peller took to IG to lambaste Saida Boj.

"You're a brat & I don't care" - Peller

He called her several demeaning names, including being a 'stinking goat'. Peller said Saida was looking for clout and cheap fame and that he did not care about her.

Peller also edited his video in the typical Saida Boj style while still wearing Olamide's jersey.

Watch Peller's video here:

Reactions to Peller dissing Saida Boj

Legit.ng compiled some comments below:

@abatiade1:

"Leave am abeg."

@iamtrinityguy:

"God have the best plan,God is good."

@classicmedia01:

"Be like Saidaboj video."

@abdulbaasith_allaahu__ni:

"Omoh , make person no dey look down on person o , eda ema ro eda pin cuz you don't what has in plan for he/she."

@a1cool_africa:

"Saijabog"and you even do the video like her, your officially not normal peller."

@mrprime___:

"Flat a*s watin again???"

Olamide gifted Peller N1m during a live session

Days after pulling a massive surprise on Davido at his wedding, Olamide won hearts within the TikTok community with something he did for Live streamer Peller.

A viral video of the ace rapper gifting the comic TikToker Peller one million cash while on Live with him has gone viral.

Olamide also promised to give Peller the clothes he was putting on after TikToker lamented that the dress he was putting on had torn.

