Former Big Brother Naija housemate Aderombi Adedayo Martin, aka DeeOne, has come heavily for his junior colleague Kiddwaya

It will be recalled that Kiddwaya spoke publicly about his experience with robbers at his villa in Ibiza

DeeOne, however, claims Kiddwaya was telling tales about the €70k that was stolen and that it was probably not up to that amount

Nigerian social commentator and former Big Brother Naija contestant has descended heavily on his junior colleague, Teerseer Kiddwaya simply called Kiddwaya over the recent robbery experience he unfolded.

It will be recalled that Kidd revealed that the robbers in Ibiza went away with over €70,000 and stole the Birkin bags belonging to the ladies staying in the villa.

DeeOne said Kiddwaya chose to lie about the €70k theft because of Whitemoney and Ka3na. Credit: @kiddwaya, @comediandeeone.

Kidd disclosed on his Instagram page that it was such a clean job, from the drivers to the police and every other party that could have been involved.

Weighing in on the story, DeeOne claims that Kiddwaya only felt the urge to tell lies because his colleagues, Ka3na and Whitemoney have done same.

He said Kiddwaya wanted to do better and that was why he chose to exaggerate his robbery experience.

Reactions to DeeOne's video

Social media users have shared their opinions about DeeOne's video. Read some below:

@iamkingsleychinedu:

"This una yeyebrity can lie eh!, I'm not a fan of this guy but I think I agree with him on this."

@adeoluolatomide:

"Looks like this guy just found a career in cho cho cho, and he's not stopping anytime soon."

@scott_of_warri:

"You go soon need body guards to wake for this lagos."

@mideblaq__:

"This guy and giving rich people advice."

@mcajele:

"You can share your video however you like , but don’t ever say Whitemoney doesn’t have voice, na only talent he no get."

@bbulletino:

"Be like this guy no make ham through BBN come start this cho cho cho career."

DeeOne thrashes Zazu over claims about puff

DeeOne has reacted to the video that Portable made about Zlatan Ibile rejecting the puff he gave him.

Zazu had made a video and dragged Zlatan Ibile for rejecting the puff he gave him after he called in when he was with Davido in America.

Reacting to the video, DeeOne explained that Portable might be having some mental issues for calling his colleague out.

