Nigerian singer Falz, the Bahd Guy, recently announced online his upcoming new musical project

Since the announcement was made, many of the singer's fans have been looking forward to it anxiously

The rapper recently spoke to Legit.ng about his upcoming project, what his fans should expect, and why he had to take a break from music

After nearly two years away from the Nigerian music scene, outspoken rapper, singer and activist Folarin Falana, better known as Falz the Bahd Guy, is finally set to make a return.

The legal practitioner turned entertainer is set to return with a bang and has been dropping pinches of what he intends to serve with his return to the music scene.

Falz recently spoke to Legit.ng about his upcoming project titled "Before The Feast."

During the short chat, the rapper spoke about his new EP, Before the Feast. He also revealed what his fans should expect from his upcoming project.

He also spoke about his time away from music and what it was like working with some of the featured artists on the new project.

"It is a work of art" - Falz says

The Nigerian rapper, famous for his clever lyrics, engaging storytelling, and genre-blending music, noted that his upcoming project is an artwork. He said:

"Each serving of this work of art is a dine with a distinctive source."

Falz further noted what he intends to achieve with the project:

"The project is designed in distinctive manner meant to arouse the appetite of it's listeners."

The evolution

Falz also noted that the new project is meant to help showcase that the rapper is no longer who he used to be when he broke into the music industry with his first album, "Wazup Guy." He said:

"This project promises to showcase an improved and evolved version of who people used know as Falz the Bahd Guy. This artiste is no longer who he used to be and people need to know that."

The entertainer with a cause

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Falz underwent knee surgery to treat an issue he had lived with for a very long time.

Since his big break in music, the rapper has consistently proven himself as an artist who uses his art and craft to address the many societal issues plaguing the country.

The rapper took a break from the music scene but is now ready to return.

However, what does that portend, according to Falz:

"It means I'm is ready to reinforce his status as one of the most prolific and influential voices in the Nigerian music industry."

Legit.ng also recalls reporting when Falz revealed that he recently got some new tattoos and what they mean.

