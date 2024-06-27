As his new project continues to gather momentum, Nigerian singer Falz opens up about his viral song with Adekunle Gold and how it came to be

During a chat with Legit.ng, Falz talked about his relationship with Adekunle Gold and how it has grown from when he used to be close to Simi

He also talked about Adekunle Gold's growth from the days of Orente to the kind of sounds he does now with tracks like Rodo and Okay

Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana, better known as Falz The Bahd Guy, recently returned to the music scene after a stint away due to a health issue.

During a conversation with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons, Falz shared how stepping away from music helped to clear his head and vision for growth and evolution.

In a previous article, Falz shared how his return to music comes with a different perspective and a distinctive choice of sound as to what he used to be known for.

He also shared during the chat what it was like working with Adekunle Gold on his new project and his relationship with Simi.

"No desperate moves for now" - Falz

The rapper shared that he is not desperate to break into new markets or try to draw new listeners to his sound consciously. He said:

"I don't like to obessess myself with missions of breaking into certain regions, with that you might start making moves that might not necessarily good be good for you. So no desperate moves for now."

"I'm closer to him now" - Falz talks about AG

The trained lawyer-turned-rapper also spoke about how he manages his relationship with Adekunle Gold and his wife, Simi.

"When I was close and doing a lot of work with Simi, I and AG weren't close. But lately I'm closer to AG than his wife. And it has been an amazing experience."

Falz talks about Adekunle Gold's conscious change from his Orente style of music to the Afro-pop he does now:

"Adekunle Gold's change and growth was dependent on him as an artist and what he stood for. He made a change based on his personality and where he was at the time and I don't think it is a bad thing. An artist changing his sound is a subject conversation."

What Falz said about 2023 elections

In another news, Falz spoke about the influence of the 2023 presidential elections on Nigerian youths.

According to Falz, Nigerians needed to educate themselves and accommodate improvement in how they relate.

He urged Nigerians to remain relentless in their pursuit of a great nation.

