Social media activist and content creator Very Dark Man is in the news again for dragging celebrities

This time, he fired a response back at Sabinus and his manager, Mike Premium, for interfering in his ongoing brouhaha with Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing

He called Premium a scammer and dragged Multichoice for being unfair to the contestants by taking money in exchange for a spot for the show

Nigerian social commentator Martins Vincent Otse, also known as Very Dark Man, has come heavily for Sabinus, Multichoice and his manager, Mike Premium.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM mocked Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing for not getting invited to David Adeleke's main wedding but only to the afterparty.

VDM slams Multichoice and Mike Premium for defrauding BBN contestants.

This sprung actress, Iyabo Ojo to post evidence of being invited by Sharon Davido's sister on her official social media page.

Many others contributed to the drama, including Paul Okoye, Iyabo Ojo's lover, who was also bashed by VDM.

However, Sabinu's manager, Mike Premium, shared a post regarding VDM's conduct. He expressed displeasure over the commentator addressing content creators as 'ordinary skit-makers'.

His comment triggered VDM, who took to Instagram to drag him for scamming a girl in 2021 for a spot on the Big Brother Naija show.

VDM pulled out several receipts to back up his claims, adding that Mike still owes the said lady the sum of 1.5M.



Moving on to Sabinus, Very Dark Man accused the content creator of taking money for a show and refusing to show up.

Reactions to VDM's video

Many internet users shared their takes after VDM's video went viral on social media. See some reactions below:

@amkingsleychinedu:

"Vdm is saying nothing but the truth."

@_fitwithhugo:

"VDM and receipts 5 and 6."

@jaybossclothings:

"The problem is that people go support him and he goes to jail alone."

@efe_____xx:

"This is a pure definition of una flog flog flog flog una go tire."

@glennmena:

"Kai !!! I love VDM."

@_i.am.jude:

"If u get skeleton for cupboard, no attack this guy."

Man blasts VDM, claims he only went to eat

Meanwhile, social media critic VeryDarkMan has come under fire on social media over his actions at Chivido 2024.

VDM was one of the guests present at the occasion, and a man went online to accuse him of not showing love by spraying a dime at the party.

According to him, VDM only went to Davido and Chioma’s wedding to eat food and shout ‘don’t play’.

