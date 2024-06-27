Nkechi Blessing's boyfriend Xxssive has sent a message to Davido over videos of Verydarkman disrespecting guests who attended his traditional wedding

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM had claimed Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing attending the party despite not being invited

Xxsive, who expressed displeasure at Verydarkman's behaviour, called on Davido to caution the activist

More celebrities are beginning to express their displeasure at Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman's viral video in which he claims Nollywood stars Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing were not invited to Davido's traditional wedding.

Amid the reactions that have followed VDM's claims, actress Nkechi Blessing’s boyfriend, Eseoghene Obire, known as Xxssive, in a trending video, sent a stern message to Davido concerning the activist's behaviour.

Xxssive appeals to Davido to caution VDM. Credit: @xxssive @verydarkblackman @davido

However, Xxssive, who expressed his admiration for Davido, called on the DMW label boss to caution VDM to avoid being disrespected by people who love him.

Nkechi's lover stated that while VDM has never achieved anything significant, he has been dragging Davido’s wedding guests.

Xxssive stressed that Davido’s wife, Chioma, maybe the next target of VDM’s internet drama and urged him to take action.

"If you allow VeryDarkMan disrespect your wedding guests, the disrespect will finally get to you," Xxssive said.

Watch video of Xxssive message to Davido below:

Paulo slams VDM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Paulo blasted VDM for coming for his woman, Iyabo Ojo.

The businessman reprimanded him for attending a wedding to watch people who gatecrashed the place.

In another report, Paulo sent a message to Davido and others to pick between him and VDM.

