The Ooni of Ife’s presence at Davido and Chioma’s Chivido wedding has drawn a negative reaction on social media

An X user, De’Otunba, slammed the Yoruba monarch’s conduct at the star-studded event

De’Otunba’s observation about the Ooni of Ife at Davido and Chioma’s wedding triggered online reactions

Nigerian celebrity couple David Adeleke Davido and Chioma Ejiofor’s wedding and the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi’s presence at the occasion are making headlines for interesting reasons.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Yoruba monarch was captured on video the moment he stepped into the packed venue filled with VIP guests.

Man condemns Ooni of Ife's actions at Chivido wedding. Photos: @stanlophotography, @ooniadimulaife

However, shortly after the news of the Ooni’s attendance at Chivido 2024 went viral, an X user, De’Otunba took to his page to condemn the monarch’s actions.

The tweep described the Oba Ogunwusi’s conduct at the wedding as a show of shame while asking if it was possible to recall a king. According to him, the monarch was the one going around to greet people at the event.

According to De’Otunba, he misses the late Ooni of Ife, Oba Sijuade. He wrote:

“Is it possible to recall a king?? I am just asking because this is just a show of shamè from a crowned king! Kabiyesi is now the one greeting people: He’s even the one going to shake them I miss Late Oba Sijuade…God abeg o”

See his tweet below:

In a subsequent post, De’General noted that he wasn’t against the Ooni of Ife attending the wedding but was against how he greeted people like a ‘guy man’.

He tweeted:

“Ah una don change am o…..For context I said he was seen exchanging pleasantries like “Guy man” I am not against him attending Davido’s wedding o…..The king was meant to be seated and all guests paying homage to the Great Orisa!!!!”

See post below:

Netizens react as man slams Ooni of Ife

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens about what De’Otunba had to say about the Ooni of Ife at Chivido 2024. Read some of them below:

This tweep said the Ooni is humble:

Tola Meredith had this to say:

Ebuka said law and order are made for the poor:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Tinie.temper:

“If you miss him, go and join him.”

pro_to_col___:

“Lmao!!! You no know who them Adeleke family be for OSUN .”

heroline100:

“Let the man breathe please. He is just humble, educated and has accepted the Modern world. Don’t take those qualities for weakness.”

Mama_xino:

“Dude is young, tradition has evolved, Kings need to socialize, strategize and attract the necessary development to their kingdom.. be smart!”

Gentle_panther_:

“Yenyenyen.. you miss him,go meet am na.Osinwin.”

Dency.okk:

“If you miss him go and meet him.”

