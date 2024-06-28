A young Nigerian lady who served as an usher at Davido’s wedding recently shared her experience from the highly anticipated marriage of the celebrity couple

In a video, she was seen posing for pictures at the entrance, where a portrait of Davido and Chioma adorned the wall

Additionally, she showcased the money that was generously sprayed during the event, including both Nigerian and American currency

Usher at Davido's wedding shows her experience. Photo credit: @layo_of_lagos

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Playgurl_20 said:

“The guest were nice abi u treated ur self nicely.”

Layo wrote:

“They actually gave us.”

Ijayomah7 commented:

“I’m proud of you, I hope it’s more than u posted,”

Itz ay:

“As it should be.”

Jaynet_09:

“I love your outfit.”

BusayoR:

“Na that dollar gan gan I been want see.”

Okah Joy Ododo Beatrice:

“Proud of you.”

MORAY:

“You no too pick now.”

Olu_alayande:

“As expected…. Hope there’s more behind the camera sha.”

Adeola.Aanike:

“Woo God go bless u jareeee infact dat money small oo.”

Dukie:

“Abeg how I go take join una ushering group.”

User458500750824:

“For like one week na this chivido I juc dey see for my page.”

Source: Legit.ng