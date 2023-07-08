Davido's alleged pregnant French side chic Ivanna Bay has sparked reactions on social media with an update

Ivanna revealed she woke up with the biggest pain in her stomach and has been bleeding

The French beauty's post was seen as a plot by netizens who predict she'll soon reveal she lost the baby

Ivanna Bay, the French lady allegedly pregnant for Davido recently cried out for help via her Instagram story.

The expectant lady revealed she woke up with the biggest pain ever in her stomach, that can be felt through her body.

A heartbroken Ivanna also added that she was bleeding and would be going to the emergency unit in a hospital.

She also shared an update from the hospital, shading people rejoicing in her misfortune.

See the post below

Netizens react to Ivanna's post

The French lady's post got people predicting it was a plot to get rid of Davido's baby.

Read comments gathered below:

jbjaunty:

"These ladies are something else. She’s going to say she miscarried."

mercy_nene01:

"Just talk say them don pay you to abort, no use scope talk say na miscarriage oo."

h.i.i.b.e.e.k.a.a.y:

"So later she go say belle don stop Abiperson way Dey pain dey come ig Dey type Abi?useless girls"

0_______layo:

"Davido should make one of these clout seeking jobless oloshos a scape goat by suing just one of them for all they're worth and more"

caesar_the_demigod:

"Hmm Davido all of them just dey loose the belle one by one it's well this is actually funny and scary same time ‍♂️"

funtaooo:

"She no even sabi lie, she for wait small make breeze blow."

yuceedoll:

"She was never pregnant "

Davido’s alleged French pregnant side-chic attacks Anita Brown

The drama between Davido’s alleged side chicks, Ivanna Bay and Anita Brown, got to a heated point.

The two females got into a feud after Anita Brown hurled insults at Ivanna Bay, stating her surgery body was far more desirable than hers.

She also chastised Ivanna Bay for attending Davido's concert in Portugal. She implied that Ivanna was looking for ways to be significant.

