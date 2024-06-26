A Nigerian lady has sent social media users into a frenzy over her statement following Davido and Chioma's lavish wedding

Stunned by the sights and sounds of the wedding, the Nigerian lady vowed to tie the knot for money

Her statement did not sit well with some people, while many ladies threw their weight behind her

Davido and Chioma's exotic wedding has made a Nigerian lady, Daniella, take a decision regarding her motivation to marry.

Taking to X, Daniella said she would marry for love.

Daniella said she would marry for money. Photo Credit: @DaniiUloko, Instagram/@davido

According to Daniella, her decision is based on all she saw at Davido's wedding. Davido and his partner, Chioma, tied the knot in a grand style in Lagos on Tuesday, June 25.

Daniella wrote on X:

"With what I’ve seen today, I’m sorry I’ll be marrying for money."

'Chivido 2024' was graced by men and women of timber and calibre from different walks of lives, namely former President of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo, the Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Osun State Ademola Adeleke, the Ooni of Ife, businessmen Obi Cubana, Cubana Chiefpriest, E-Money and Jowi Zaza.

See her tweet below:

@DaniiUloko's statement causes stir

@mykgana said:

"Make nobody whine you o but if they eventually start beating you nobody should talk about domestic violence o."

@ewai_bekee said:

"Make sure you and your family is not broke before ur husband go slap craze comot for ur parents head."

@Ada__Arinze said:

"Small small tears here and there but we will be fine."

@felilahlah said:

"That was always the A plan. More money for my husband and I, a dual income is the best in current times."

@NwangumaSidney said:

"You have to build yourself up and be at where the big men at, no big man coming to meet you in your house or on the road like."

@EricaTejiri said:

"Marrying for money might not be a bad idea in the end. Small tears here and there inside lambo truck."

@Iamkayless said:

"Nobody really send you like that."

@SymplyChidera said:

"Been open about this tbh.

"Idc but I'm def marrying for money ."

Why some people are angry with Chioma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an author had shared why some people are angry with Chioma.

Ogbonnaya sang the praises of Chioma and Davido over their intense love for each other, which withstood opposition and hate. The Nigerian author reminisced on some challenging moments in Chioma's relationship with Davido and how the couple's love kept waxing strong against all odds.

He said haters thought Davido would turn Chioma into another baby mama and mocked her when she lost her son, Ifeanyi. He added that they preferred Davido marry Sophia and are now licking their wounds, seeing that their wish didn't come to pass.

