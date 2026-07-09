Nigeria's new NIMC Act 2026 establishes the NIN as the sole identification method for citizens

The law aims to unify identity databases and improve governance across public services

Enhanced data protection measures are critical for user confidence in the digital identity system

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has intensified efforts to implement the newly signed National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Act 2026.

This landmark legislation establishes the National Identification Number (NIN) as Nigeria's sole recognised means of identification.

The reform is expected to strengthen the country's digital identity ecosystem, improve governance, eliminate multiple identity databases and support more efficient public service delivery through a secure and unified national identity system.

Nigeria makes NIN the sole and acceptable form of identification nationwide. Credit: NIMC

Source: UGC

New law strengthens Nigeria's digital identity system

Speaking during a strategic meeting with the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Dr Abisoye Odusote, in Abuja on Monday, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, described the legislation as a major milestone in Nigeria's digital transformation agenda.

According to the minister, the new Act provides a stronger legal foundation for building a secure, trusted and inclusive identity management system capable of supporting national planning, economic growth and evidence-based policymaking.

Bagudu said the law reflects the Federal Government's determination to create a modern identity infrastructure that will simplify interactions between citizens and government institutions while improving accountability across the public sector.

NIN to become Nigeria's only recognised identity

The minister reiterated that the National Identification Number should become the universally accepted means of identification for every Nigerian.

He called for stronger collaboration among federal, state and local governments to eliminate fragmented identity databases and fully integrate identity management around the NIN.

According to him, adopting a single national identity will reduce duplication, improve verification processes and make it easier for citizens to access government services.

He added that a comprehensive national identity database would provide accurate demographic and socio-economic information needed for better development planning, efficient allocation of public resources and improved service delivery nationwide.

FG highlights privacy and cybersecurity

Bagudu stressed that the expansion of Nigeria's digital identity system must be accompanied by stronger safeguards for citizens' personal information.

He emphasised the importance of robust data protection measures, enhanced cybersecurity and strict privacy standards to maintain public confidence as digital identity adoption grows.

The minister noted that protecting sensitive personal data remains a critical component of the government's broader digital transformation strategy.

New Act replaces 2007 law

Earlier, NIMC Director-General, Dr Abisoye Odusote, explained that the NIMC Act 2026 repeals the National Identity Management Commission Act of 2007 and introduces a more comprehensive legal framework for identity management in Nigeria.

She said the legislation officially establishes the National Identification Number as the country's foundational identity credential under the "One Person, One Identity" policy, according to a report by Arise TV.

According to Odusote, the new law also introduces stronger provisions for digital identity infrastructure, identity verification, data protection and interoperability between government agencies.

Nigerians rush to register as FG makes NIN the sole ID nationwide. Credit: NIMC

Source: UGC

With the implementation of the new legislation, the Federal Government expects Nigeria's identity management system to become more efficient, secure, and globally competitive, while supporting digital governance, financial inclusion, and easier access to public and private sector services.

136m: IMC Gives Fresh Update on NIN Enrolment

Legit.ng earlier reported that NIMC has announced that enrolment for the National Identification Number (NIN) has reached 136 million, as the federal government steps up efforts to make the NIN Nigeria's single official identity system.

The latest figure was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday, July 7, signed by the Head of Corporate Communications, NIMC, Kayode Adegoke,

The new total, according to the Director-General of NIMC, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, shows that more than 12 million additional people have enrolled since October 2025, when NIMC's last published data put enrolment at 123.9 million.

Source: Legit.ng