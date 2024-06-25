NELFUND has extended the student loan application process for state institutions, citing low data submissions

The agency noted that the process is extended by two weeks and the decision was made due to the failure of some institutions to upload the required student data and fee information to the NELFUND Student Verification System

Nasir Ayitogo, head, media and public relations for NELFUND confirmed the development via a statement released in Abuja on Tuesday, June 25

On Tuesday, June 25, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led government through the management of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) postponed the application process for student loan for state-owned institutions.

Why the application was postponed for 2-weeks

NELFUND, in a statement, shared on website via X, disclosed that the application was postponed for 14 days (two-weeks) due ”to low data submissions.”

The agency added that the decision was necessitated by the failure of several state-owned institutions to upload the required student data and fee information to the NELFUND Student Verification System.

According to the statement released in Abuja on Tuesday, signed by Nasir Ayitogo, the agency's head, media and public relations, only a limited number of state-owned institutions have successfully completed the data submission process.

Out of 48 state universities, only 20 have submitted data, while 12 out of 54 state colleges and 2 out of 49 state polytechnics have complied.

Benefit of the extension

Speaking further, NELFUND said the extension will provide additional time for state institutions to comply with the data submission requirements and ensure their students can benefit from the Federal Government student loan scheme.

Part of the statement reads:

“To date, only a limited number of state-owned institutions have successfully completed the data submission process. These include 20 state universities out of 48, 12 state colleges out of 54, and 2 state polytechnics out of 49.

“While we acknowledge the efforts of these institutions, the failure to submit data from the remaining state institutions poses significant challenges to ensuring a seamless and accurate verification process for student loan applicants.

“The application window, initially set to open on June 25, 2024, will now commence on July 10, 2024.”

