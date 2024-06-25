The second outfit of one of Nigeria's biggest Afrobeat music sensations, Davido, has emerged online

Legit.ng initially shared a video of the couple's first look of the day as they set to tie the knot and journey to forever

Another video of the singer's second outfit has surfaced online, and this time, he took us way deeper into tradition

Unavailable crooner David Adeleke, better known as Davido, will forever remember this day as he is set to wed the love of his life on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. The internet has not rested ever since the singer announced his wedding, Chioma.

He also went around by himself in style to share wedding invites with his 10 special friends. Also, one of his close associates, Cubana Chiefpriest, has warned uninvited celebrities who plan to gate-crash the event.

Nigerian singer Davido's second outfit to his wedding trends online. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

It will be recalled that Legit.ng previously reported that Chioma Avril Rowland looked stunning in her hand-beaded Magenta Aso-oke, while Davido appeared dapper in his burgundy Aso-oke agbada style in their first look.

The singer's second look has surfaced online, and he looked absolutely beautiful in his second traditional outfit.

The singer dressed in traditional Igbo attire with some details of coral beads on his upper bodice. He was seen dancing away, smiling, and they tried to adjust his outfit for pictures.

See video of Davido's second outfit here:

How netizens reacted to 2nd Davido's outfit

Legit.ng compiled some reactions here:

@bubby_tee:

"This man is so happy even Grammy award can’t make him so happy like this."

@jefferson3w:

"Happiness wan finish am."

@educonnect_1:

"All this noise untop person wey go still cheat tire before 1 year anniversary."

@oluwa_ni_shola007:

"Wedding of the century."

@marshall.bills:

"This guy too happy abeg."

@jerryracksss:

"Netflix suppose document this wedding."

@dunn.enoch:

"Thank God for blessing Africa with Davido."

Davido’s Billionaire Dad & Governor Ademola Adeleke Set For His Wedding

All friends and family are on standby to witness one of the most significant events in the history of the Nigerian music industry.

Davido's billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, and his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, have been pictured online.

The duo is dressed in beautiful Yoruba attire as they get all set for their son's wedding to the love of his life.

