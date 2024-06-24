Davido's wife Chioma's surprise engagement party made headlines recently, as the bride-to-be shared an interesting story of how it went down

Chioma revealed in a video that Davido initially lured her out of the house to have dinner after she claimed that she was hungry

The twins' mum further disclosed how the events unfolded till she got to a venue to see family and friends waiting for her

Chioma Rowland-Adeleke, the latest bride in town, described how her husband Davido Adeleke, tricked her into attending a surprise bridal shower.

Chioma's surprise engagement party has recently gone viral, and she shared the story behind how the Afrobeats star planned it without her knowledge.

Chioma reveals how Davido surprised her with her bridal shower. Credit: @teamchivido, @davido

Source: Instagram

Chioma narrated how Davido deceived her into leaving the house for dinner, unaware of the party that had been set on her behalf.

The twins' mother described her bewilderment upon arriving at the venue to see the lovely decorations and balloons with friends and family waiting for her.

She went on to cheer her friends on as she celebrated the joy of the thoughtful get-together by her husband.

She said, "I know this event centre and David said I was coming to eat. He was trying to get the exact location and when he got outside, he asked somebody and I was like, I don't want to eat. That was when I got down, saw everything, and started screaming."

Watch the video below:

Chioma spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

poshest_hope:

"Chioma friends are so lucky and privileged. Omo!!!!"

mandy__chuks:

"I’m happy seeing chioma happy. She deserves everything and more."

meroseazon:

"To hear that voice, you need connection."

destinyetikoofficial:

"She is so lovable."

pj.stars:

"This is the first time I'm seeing chioma talk for straight 15 seconds, she's got a seducctive voice."

verydarkblackman:

"You just got to love her."

rosythrone:

"Chioma got a soothing voice. Unproblematic fine lady with no stress."

aji_anje:

"God see how clean she speaks, talks like a queen and embodies boss lady and seems fun. Ohhhh I love chiomaa."

__theblaire.blaire:

"Chi baby remain on their necks pls don’t come down okay ??? asa nwa."

pj.stars:

"Wedding never reach e don trend since last week, there's fame and then there's davido."

_mamichulah:

"She's actually a very responsible ladybefore u see a lady dat won't budge for online banta and drama, they are rare...David is really lucky to have her than she's lucky to have him."

3 white Rolls Royce for Davido's wedding

Preparations are massively going on for Davido, and his wife Chioma Rowland's wedding.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido and the mother of his twins landed in Nigeria to finalise all plans ahead of their big day.

Cubana Chiefpriest known to be active and excessively hyped towards the success of Davido and his wife's wedding shared a video of three white Rolls Royce parked in the singer's compound.

Source: Legit.ng