Chivido 2024: Wizkid throws shade a few hrs to Davido's wedding, "Praying for understanding woman"
- Nigerian superstar Wizkid stirred commotion online with his recent post amid Davido and Chioma's wedding
- Legit.ng reported that amid the ongoing preparations for Davido's wedding, Wizkid triggered reactions with a one-word tweet
- In recent developments, the singer perceived as the Timeless hitmaker's rival added more gasoline to the heat he had earlier ignited
Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has sparked controversy with a recent cryptic message ahead of his colleague Davido's wedding to his wife, Chioma Rowland.
Davido and his heartthrob have been the internet sensations for the past few days, with events leading to their wedding on June 25.
On Sunday evening, June 24, the former DWW boss broke the internet with pre-wedding pictures of himself with Chioma on social media.
Amid the pre-wedding photo buzz, Wizkid tweeted, "Lol," which ignited massive backlash online.
On Monday morning, June 25, the Ojuelegba hitmaker remarked about understanding women and said a prayer for them.
Wizkid's recent statement attracted conflicting comments, with many implying that he disparaged Davido's soon-to-be bride, Chioma.
See his post below:
Wizkid's post spurs reactions below:
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
zillionmonie:
"Wizkid no gree sleep since last night. The pressure too much."
im.not.timi:
"Wizkid is jealous button>>>."
wini_freedd:
"He is praying for Jada."
king__cnd:
Big wiz wetin na let OBO shine na him time now."
wizkid_blogger:
Wizkid pray for Chioma now cuz una go dey say wizkid no Dey show."
thestudentconnectv:
Is he indirectly referrring to Jada cus he said he'll get married to Jada 2020 and till now nothing even after 2 kids."
@TheDamiForeign:
"Na Chioma get this sub."
Three white Rolls Royce for Davido's wedding
Preparations are massively going on for Davido and his wife Chioma Rowland's wedding.
Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido and the mother of his twins landed in Nigeria to finalise all plans ahead of their big day.
Cubana Chiefpriest, known to be active and excessively hyped towards the success of Davido and his wife's wedding, shared a video of three white Rolls Royce parked in the singer's compound.
