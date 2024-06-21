Chioma, Davido's partner, has showed off her engagement ring ahead of her wedding to the singer

She was in the company of Davido when Cubana Chiefpriest asked if he can see her ring, she happily flaunted it for him

Davido was quick to compare the worth of the ring to the price of three Rolls-Royce, as Cubana Chiefpriest exclaimed in the video

Soon to be wife of singer David Adeleke, aka, Davido, Chioma Adeleke, has captured the hearts of music lover after she showed off her expensive ring in a viral video.

Legit.ng had reported that the music star was planning a talk of the town wedding with the chef.

Ahead of the June 25th ceremony, Chef Chi as she is fondly called flaunted her new engagement ring after Cubana Chiefpriest asked her to show him.

Chioma shows off ring ahead of wedding. Photo credit @davido/@chefchi

Davido compares ring to Rolls-Royce

In the recording, the Timeless crooner said the ring was worth the price of three Rolls-Royce.

Cubana Chiefpriest and those who were present in the car were excited as they all hailed her.

They later drove off in a convoy. Recall that when it comes to Chioma, Davido doesn't spare any cost to give her the best gift. He once said she deserved all the gifts for being a good woman.

How fan reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post about Chioma's engagement ring. Here are some of the comments below:

@_alamzy:

"My idolo must talk."

@bigshot_00:

"The one I got for my girl nah 5 Rolls Royce money."

@swim.bigwhales:

"Baba dey let cubana know say na he car 2 dey babe finger."

@kingofthread1:

"He's using her to promote his wack album."

@beylaryrdk:

"That id masive, no be joke."

@brendanukagod__:

"Somebody should check on Sophia she's learning the hard way now."

@__blessingv:

"I can't even date Davido for 700million never."

@puffdaddyautos:

"Normal level."

@picker_blogger:

"Not for kids."

Isreal DMW praises Chioma

Legit.ng had reported that Isreal DMW was excited that his boss, Davido, will soon get married to his lover and baby mama of many years.

He penned an emotional note to celebrate the mother of two as she prepared for her wedding, taking place this year.

He thanked Chioma for being the reason for Davido's success and happiness, as he emphasized that she came from a good home.

