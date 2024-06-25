Singer Davido and his wife Chioma are set to have their elaborate wedding today, June 25, and the buzz is high on social media

A fan has replaced the couple's pre-wedding photos with those of actress Tonto Dikeh and Verydarkman

According to some netizens, they are perfect for marriage though they have a lot of differences online

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and media personality, Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, have been pitched to get married.

Tonto Dikeh and VDM wear stylish outfits with a smile. Image credit: @tontolet, @verydarkman

The idea was conceived by @danielinniel on Instagram who paired their pictures to replace the pre-wedding photos of singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his wife, Chioma.

Social media has been agog with the celebrity couple's wedding, which will be held today, June 25, in Lagos.

Tonto and VDM, as Verydarkman is often called, are at loggerheads and the former had reportedly filed a petition against the latter and he was arrested for cyberstalking and bullying, among other issues.

He has regained his freedom but their relationship has not been cordial. Some fans of Tonto said she is at a higher level than VDM. Hence, pairing both of them for marriage is disrespectful to the movie star.

However, VDM reacted to the post and said he loves Tonto and fixed a wedding date for them.

See Tonto and VDM pre-wedding photos designed by netizens below:

Peeps react to the assumed wedding

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions on the assumed wedding of the Tonto and VDM below:

"VDM is too small to marry Tonto. Forget social media bants. He is a small boy on all levels."

"#TOTO4VDM July 2, save the dates….I love my baby till the end."

"Tonto is twice his age, that’s disrespectful. Vdm is just a boy who has seen nothing yet. Life is not by social media and it’s not by big chest. When he grows up he will see things from a different perspective. No be everything man suppose put mouth."

"Tonto is not on the same level with Vdm so please don't disrespect my king T like that again. I don't like it."

"Na this kind wedding we want, wedding wey them fit share gun and bullets for starters."

"Una children go too stubborn."

