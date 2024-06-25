Social media personality, Daniel Regha, is known to give his take on trending issues and he did not disappoint after he watched a video of Whitemoney's performance

Whitemoney gained fame after he won the Big Brother Naija reality show and joined the music industry

According to Daniel, the former reality star is not good at music and suggested what could be perfect for him

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate, Hazel Oyeze Onou, aka Whitemoney, was slammed by media personality, Daniel Regha, after he watched his video performance.

Daniel Regha and Whitemoney look lovely in their attire. Image credit: @danielregha, @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on his X page, the former reality star wore a blue shirt, yellow skirt, and a trouser on stage. He was moving ecstatically as he sang one of his songs.

Daniel felt the song was not up to standard and he should reconsider his music career. Recall that Whitemoney loves to cook and was notable for that during the BBNaija show.

The media personality advised that the singer should focus on being a chef instead of spending time in a career that may not yield him much results.

Daniel's take got him mixed reactions online. While some supported him, others asked him to be kind with his words.

See Daniel's post below:

Peeps react to Daniel's tweet

Check out what some media users have said about Daniel Regha's post below:

@Atandalukman_:

"With due respect, influencing isn’t your way, get a real job."

@knightbrolow24:

"For the first time in my life, I agree with you."

@Kckingson:

"You can't say that because practice makes perfect. I'm sure he will cope with time. You're too fast to judge and discredit him. No shades."

@adeagboewatomi7

"Lol, is this correction or an advice?"

@Atandalukman_::

"No shades after tons of shades. Omo ale."

Daniel Regha slams Simi and Tiwa Savage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Daniel had rebuked famous singers Simi and Tiwa Savage over their new song.

In the song, the singers described men as crazy and scum, and this did not go down well with

Daniel, noted that Simi was married to a man, and Tiwa had a son; hence, attacking men in their first collaboration wasn't cool.

Source: Legit.ng