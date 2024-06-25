Bskemouth said that Davido and Chioma's wedding has taken over the internet as he rants that he can't promote his show

The comedian noted that except people will use the Davido and Chioma's hashtag to advertise their shows on social media

He noted that Wizkid has been abandoned by his fans as no one seems to care about him for now

Nigerian comedian, Bright Okpocha, professionally known as Basketmouth, has shared his observation about the buzz caused by Davido and Chioma's wedding.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido and Chioma had picked June 25th for their traditional wedding, taking place in Lagos.

In a post made by the humour merchant, he noted that social media has been busy with news about the much acclaimed event as the hashtag has been trending.

Basketmouth shades Wizkid over Davido's wedding. Photo credit @baskemouth/@davido

According to him, people can only trend if they use the Grammy nominee's wedding hashtag to promote their shows.

Basketmouth shades Wizkid

In his post, he taunted Wizkid that nobody was talking about him now as Davido and Chioma are the centre of attraction all over the internet.

Comedian Basketmouth noted that even the shade Wizkid threw was not acknowledged by fans because they are busy trying to get the latest update about Davido.

Recall that Wizkid had made a tweet which fans said was for Davido. He prayed for all understanding women.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed what Baskemouth said about Wizkid. Here are some of the comments below:

@tufab:

"Basket leaking mouth, rest boss. Wizkid no throw anybody shade. Na just him normal bants. Make the guy no talk again. Ogini kwa. Smoke Igbo b4 u read him tweets so una go fit dy laugh."

@chairmankemz:

"Abeg smoke igbo before you visit any of Wizkid social media. Jesus is King."

@gustavo.africano:

"This doesn’t sound like someone bright."

@suregod_101:

"Basket mouth don start to leak again o."

@meelaanin_goddess:

"Wizkid with his illegitimate children and his illegitimate fans. Y’all rest and shut up."

@official_micky_minash1:

"Wizkid didn't shade anyone stop lying on his name and talking about the wedding we all know Davido is like offset he doesn't keep his things in his pant."

@aysmooth2402:

"Basket mouth truly shows he has a basket mouth."

@thatpianoboii:

"If wizkid talk now they go talk say e no get respect..ok."

@african_histroy_101:

"Wizkid is slowly losing his respect... Nobody can come out and say wizkid is always on his lane again."

Source: Legit.ng