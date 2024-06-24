Nigerian actress Mama Rainbow joined in the social media buzz to celebrate Davido and Chioma ahead of their wedding

The Indigenous act posted a pre-wedding photograph of the renowned lovebirds to share her goodwill with them

Netizens quickly spotted that the movie star deviated from her main message to write a tribute about her beloved husband, igniting reactions online

Nigerian actress Idowu Phillips, aka Mama Rainbow, spurred reactions online as she celebrated Afrobeats star Davido and his wife Chioma before their wedding ceremony.

It is no longer news that Davido and Chioma will traditionally tie the knot tomorrow, Tuesday, June 25th, 2024. And the internet is buzzing with excitement as the pair prepares for their much-anticipated wedding.

Mama Rainbow dragged over Davido and his wife. Credit: @mamarainbowofficial, @davido

Mama Rainbow shared a pre-wedding photo of Davido and Chioma to show her goodwill for them. However, the veteran veered from her message and lamented the loss of her beloved husband, Ayanfemi.

She reminisced about their wedding in the 1950s and discussed how her husband died and how he would have reacted if she had been the one lying lifeless on the riverside without a breath.

She wrote:

“Happy marriage life Mr and Mrs Adeleke.

"My love, my sweet husband Ayanfemi although I know there is no use, sometimes my mind will wander to what it would have been like if life were reversed. If I had been the one that died that day.

"If I was the one who lay on the side of the river without a breath in my chest, and you were the one who received the call in the hallway of our home. I think about what it would have been like for you, my love, how you would have reacted upon hearing those words. Hearing that I had taken my last breath and closed my eyes, leaving you to keep going without the comfort of my presence in a world that is spinning out of control. Still missing you Oko mi. Alamu ogo.”

See her post below:

Mama Rainbow’s post spurs reactions online

Mixed reactions trailed Mama Rainbow’s congratulatory message to Davido and his wife.

Legit.ng compiled them below:

temm_ieclassic:

"You people should leave Mama alone."

iam_kingcp:

"This is a proof that a Man knows where his heart belongs. And whatever is meant to be will definitely come to pass, regardless of the challenges, it will face. Congratulations."

omofolarin_baybie:

"May his soul keep resting in peace, wherever he is, he must be so proud of the woman u."

oloriakin2007:

"Davido is Mama"s idolo, he used her in one video, this her own way of wishing him HML. So stop yarning dust."

flypriscy:

"May good lord keep upholding you mum, may his strength never leave you and may his soul continue to rest in perfect peace. Sending you hugs and love ma."

vibeswithclassic:

“Mama nor even wish new couple congratulations naso so so story mama write for caption oo."

god_deyforme:

"Wetin come bring Davido and Chioma pic there no be Alanmu be this may your husband rest in peace ma."

Three white Rolls Royce for Davido's wedding

Preparations are massively going on for Davido and his wife Chioma Rowland's wedding.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido and the mother of his twins landed in Nigeria to finalise all plans ahead of their big day.

Cubana Chiefpriest, known to be active and excessively hyped towards the success of Davido and his wife's wedding, shared a video of three white Rolls Royce parked in the singer's compound.

