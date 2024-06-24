Benjamin Hundeyin has replied to Laide Bakare following the drama that occurred after the police pulled her over

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actress Laide Bakare cried out a couple of days ago after some men of the authorities drove her daughter off

Through his official social media page, police spokesperson, Benjamin, posted a reply to the actress and detailed why she was arrested

The Nigerian Police PRO, Benjamin Hundeyi, has reacted to Laide Bakare's viral video in which she called out the police.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Laide Bakare, a Nollywood actress, cried out in distress on social media after her daughter got driven off by the Nigerian police.

Police Pro responded after Laide Bakare called the security outfit out. Credit: @laidebakare, @benhundeyi

Source: Instagram

The actress, who recently revealed why she would stay single, explained that she was asked to park by the road, dragged out, and before she would realise what was going on, the policemen had driven her car away with her 12-year-old daughter in it.

Additionally, she noted that her belongings were in the car that was driven away. Benjamin has now responded to her.

Police PRO reacts to Laide's accusation

According to the police PRO's post on his X page, Laide was stopped for breaking the law by driving in the BRT lane. He also mentioned that the actress chose to stay out of the car while the officers went to the LAMATA office.

Benjamin Hundeyi wrote:

"You were stopped for contravening traffic laws by driving on the BRT lane. You chose to create a scene. You chose to remain out of your vehicle when it was being taken to LAMATA office. The officers were not going to succumb to your gimmick to hold them down at that spot. You rightly paid the correct fine for your offence - N70,000 - into government coffers. You left with the receipt and your vehicle. Not a finger was laid on you."

See Benjamin's tweet here:

Laide Bakare responds to PRO Benjamin Hundeyi

Laide Bakre has blown hot following Hundeyi's response to her post.

She wrote on social media:

"@benjaminhundeyin left for only me. I might have just left you alone in the hands of God to judge you. But this little girl just landed Nigeria for summer holiday from the United states? Are you confirming to me that our children should be left in the foreign because of the madness in Nigeria"

In another comment, the actress maintained:

"@benjaminhundeyin You are just defending evil, the poor girl is so terrified she couldn’t eat she’s shaking, she’s traumatized she’s afraid to step out go in the car and travel freely in Nigeria, thank God she’s also British _American if you have decided to further lied and denied us justice, the international community will help us.

"You lied, how can you put up this comment without hearing my own side of the story? Are you a father? No I don't think so? I was pushed Aside and my daughter was terrified, before I could blink, the officer drive off recklessly with my daughter (an innocent underage girl). My daughter was pleading and asking why and were she is being treated like this and scared she was taking away from her mother in a jiffy. Mr officer you are really unfair."

Netizens react to police PRO's response

Here is how some Nigerina shave reacted to the post:

@efe_official08:

"Bad parenting."

@iam_ddr:

"Imagine asking her to pay a 70k fine, but the government cannot afford to pay 70k as a minimum wage, which makes kind of sense to these people."

@pdlee10:

"Why has the issue she raised not been addressed? Did any officer drive her car away with her child in it?"

@exclusive_oracle:

"All ds comment sweet till e happen to una sha .... Shebi na only her dey pass thru d lane abi?"

@pdlee10:

"Proper policing requires that the police behave properly."

@agboolakayode:

"She was babbling! Can She try that in yankee that she occasionally visit?"

Fans react as police storm Seun Kuti's house

A viral clip of men of the Nigerian Police Force at an Afrobeat singer's house, Seun Kuti, sparked reactions online.

Seun was arrested and charged to court after a clip of him assaulting a police officer went viral.

Fans of the singer, netizens, and other celebrities reacted to the clips of police officers ransacking the singer's house.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng