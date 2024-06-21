A Nigerian man has given gratitude to God for the safety of his son following an accident that happened at home

The grateful father shared a video showing the POP ceiling, which suddenly fell when his son was in the room

Social media users reacted massively to the trending video, with many praising God for the baby's protection

A Nigerian father has shared the aftermath of an accident which happened in his bedroom.

While sharing the clip, he gave gratitude to God for protecting his son, who came out of the bedroom without injuries.

POP falls while baby was inside bedroom Photo credit: @benorich1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

POP ceiling in bedroom unexpectedly collapses

According to the father, identified as @benorich1 on the TikTok app, the Plaster of Paris (POP) ceiling in his bedroom suddenly collapsed while his baby was in the room.

Fortunately, the baby was brought out without any scratches or injuries, and the father was thankful to God for his child's protection.

"Guess who came out of this. God's grace. No scratch, no injuries, no pain. Just God's grace," he said while capturing his son smiling on the bed.

Reactions as man displays fallen POP ceiling

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@mummy's lastborn said:

"My mum told me that something similar to this happened to me when I was a month old she went out, leaving me with the nanny. According to what the nanny told her she heard take the baby out of the cradle buh she didn't pay attention, she heard it again, still didn't pay attention, the third time she heard it she quickly picked me up immediately she did, the wall where the cradle crumbled. She was in so much shock that she left it that way till my mum came bck."

@Amaka Bella said:

"Spent over 5 million in my building POP ceiling. It is 6 years and still counting."

@Ikenna Henry Ibeh reacted:

"I am a POP installation professional, this can be bad cement or the workman did not nack concrete nails with bindwire on top before installation."

@chioma Rosemary added:

"Thank God, but please if the child was there when it happened please take the child to the hospital for check up."

@Cassandraa said:

"Odieshi baby."

