Portable Zazu's baby mama, Honey Berry, has responded to critics dragging her over a steaming video of her with a mystery man

Honey Berry, who revealed she linked up with the man at a hotel, hinted they were working on an undisclosed project

The singer's baby mama further told her detractors to mind their business, sparking reactions online

Honey Berry, one of the baby mamas of Street-Pop star Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has reacted to a viral steamy video of her with a mystery man, which generated comments on social media.

Amid the backlash that trailed the video, Honey Berry, who has a son with Portable, disclosed the viral video of her with the unknown man made at a hotel.

She, however, stated that being in a hotel with a man doesn't mean they are having an affair or dating. The mother of one also hinted that they were working on a project that would be made public soon.

Clapping back at her critics, Honey Berry told them to mind their business and stop making claims about things they did not know.

She wrote on her Instastory:

"Going with a man to hotel doesn't mean we had something together or we are dating. But what we went there to do you will surely see it very soon. So don't just beep ur mouth into what you don't know and stop saying rubbish. And at least you will ask question before saying rubbish and besides mind your own business. Make nah go sleep."

See her post below:

Reactions trail Honey Berry's post

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as netizens continued to drag Portable's baby mama

AteOghenetega"

"Note the first line: “Going with a man to a hotel doesn’t mean we have something together or we are dating Lol are you serious?? I never knew they now hold church crusades in hotels oh…"

Big_Rossie_:

"You went to a hotel with another man, and you’re asking people not to assume? Oya naw We will wait for what portable has to say. I’m sat!!"

Jaiyejejeomo:

"We are about to experience another pandemic of portable online."

DivineAlfred5:

"The result will be out soon according to her, so let’s wait and see if it’ll Be a girl or boy."

