Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has cried out on social media following her experience with the Nigerian police

The movie star went online to call them out while accusing them of driving off with her young daughter in her car after dragging her down

Laide Bakare’s ordeal was documented in a series of videos on social media, and netizens reacted to them

Nigerian actress Laide Bakare is trending on social media due to her and her young daughter’s experience with the police in Lagos state.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star recounted how she was dragged down from her car in the rain while one of the uniformed men drove off with her underaged daughter inside the car.

Nigerians react to Laide Bakare and daughter's experience with police. Photos: @laidebakare

Source: Instagram

The movie star’s daughter also explained how she was scared when the policeman drove her off and that there was no way for her mother to reach her because she had left all of her phones inside the car.

See Laide Bakare’s videos below:

According to Laide Bakare, the officers were targeting people with big cars while letting others drive past. She also posted a video showing other vehicles plying the same road.

In another video, the Nollywood star explained that the policeman drove off in her car because he needed her ATM card to enable him extort N70,000 from her:

Netizens react to Laide Bakare’s ordeal

Read what some social media users had to say about Laide Bakare and her daughter’s experience with the police below:

shi2_jmk:

“That road is so confusing that u won’t even knw it’s a BRT lane! I think they purposely made it that way shaa! Btw her daughter is so pretty shaa!”

Thrivyslashes:

“She’s pretty and speaks so well.”

o_cctv_securityproducts:

“Na the 9ja wey we dey. E reach una daughter una dey talk. Una dey talk if na poor man pikin... yall celebrity with voiceless voice .”

Kvng_urban:

“When it doesn’t happen to you or your family you guys never speak up. .”

goldanddiamond1:

“Nigeria don spo**il beyond repair .”

dy_diggz:

“The Police officers do some things purposely. The abule egba road inward Iyanapaja is very bad. I mean only trailers can take there. The only option is to take the BRT lane down to where there is an opening to connect to the commercial lane where the road is good. They will now hide waiting for a sleek car to pass then put out their rake knowing fully well you wouldn’t want to destroy your tyres. Awon Eyan k’eyan.”

Laurelfabrics_and_collectionz:

“Most celebrities only speak up when it has affected them.”

Queenvee_hive:

“You don't lend your voice to ordinary people until it gets to your doorstep.”

Sirshigo_1:

“You mean the armed Policemen zoomed off with your car and the underaged daughter? Lawyers must take up this matter?”

Outrage over Laide Bakare’s outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that Laide eventually had her much-talked-about book launch, which took place in Lagos.

Videos of the actress' dress at the event surfaced online afterwards and her fans were not happy with it.

In the video, she wore a cream jumpsuit and an orange long jacket, while in another video, she wore a knee-length blue gown.

Source: Legit.ng